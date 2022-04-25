Blake Lively's Ultra Minidress is Giving Barbie

When Blake Lively attends a party, expect her to be far more than an average guest. For starters, the actress is a fashion icon in her own right, but now she's doubling as a bartender. And of course, Blake didn't disappoint for her best friend Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday festivities over the weekend.

On Saturday, Blake stepped out in New York City to attend the celebration, which was held at the private club, Zero Bond, in the Noho neighborhood of Manhattan. For the star-studded event — attended by the birthday girl's sister Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Antoni Porowski, and more — the self-styled queen wore a fuchsia ultra minidress by Sergio Hudson with a square neckline and vertical seams. The jaw-dropping dress was aptly accompanied by attention-grabbing, fire-hydrant red Christian Louboutin pumps with gold textured heels, which coordinated with her crimson clutch. She accessorized with drop earrings and styled her gently waved hair in a deep part.

Blake Lively Gigi Hadid Birthday Party Look Credit: Getty

It's very possible that once inside the bash, Blake also stepped in as bartender. Last week, she shared a video on Instagram to promote Betty Buzz, her line of non-alcoholic mixers.

Her pal Gigi, dropped into the comments section with a request: "Hi what's ur rate for 3 hrs of bartending 4 bday weekend," the model wrote before adding, "Nothing hits like one mixed by B." Although, Blake didn't respond to Gigi's inquiry (at least on the app, anyway) it's likely she stepped in to mix a couple cocktails (or mocktails, in her case) at the gathering. She told InStyle last year, that she usually plays the role of bartender at her and her husband Ryan Reynold's soirées.