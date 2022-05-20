Blake Lively Said Having Daughters Allowed Her to Finally Feel Comfortable in Her Skin

Even celebrities deal with insecurities once in a while (they're just like us!), and Blake Lively, stellar actress and all-around relatable gem, recently kept it real while opening up about her post-birth body image.

During a conversation with Forbes, Lively talked about how becoming a mom to three daughters — James, Inez, and Betty — helped her feel more comfortable, both in her skin and as a professional. "I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," Lively shared. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Lively, who shares her children with husband Ryan Reynolds, added that in addition to comfort, starting a family greatly influenced a shift in perspective. "I just think that growing up, having kids, all of those things made me feel like I only want to do things where I can have really meaningful collaborations and have authorship," Lively said. "​​I believe in really valuable collaborations and that's where I'm getting my fulfillment these days and I've never been happier, professionally."

Later in the interview, Blake touched on how she aims to always think of her children when embarking on a new business venture. "Family is at the root of everything that I do and it's also at the root of everything that I create," she said. "So, whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind, because that's just how I live."