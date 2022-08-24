Blake Lively Just Made a Case for Cap-Sleeve Bikinis

Blake Lively is bringing back a controversial bikini trend that we should all have in our swimsuit drawers for those days at the pool between summer and fall. On Wednesday, the actress shared a sultry selfie with her Instagram followers while wearing a cap-sleeve two-piece.

In the photo, which was captured poolside in front of perfectly trimmed hedges and a few tropical-looking palm trees, Lively posed in a white suit that included a short-sleeve wrap top and matching bottoms with silver metal ring details on the hips. Her hair was parted mostly to one side, and she popped one of her knees.

"☀️summer lovin' …had me a blast," Lively wrote alongside the snap, referencing the song "Summer Nights" and subtly paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who sang the tune in the iconic 1978 movie Grease.

She also tagged her husband Ryan Reynolds in the thirst trap — either to get his attention or giving him photo credits. Lively is turning 35 later this week, which will most likely result in some celebratory birthday trolling from Reynolds.

Last week, Blake kicked off the festivities early with her sister, Robyn Lively, at Disneyland. She shared a carousel of pictures from their trip with the caption, "Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early. 💖 I'll wait…"