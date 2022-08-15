Celebrity Blake Lively Blake Lively Celebrated Her Birthday Early in a Casual Goth Outfit at Disneyland A princess in her own right. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Blake Lively Instagram As any great Disney adult will tell you, there's a certain art to curating the perfect outfit for trekking around theme parks for hours in California heat (think: breezy and comfortable, yet still stylish). Well, Blake Lively just proved she knows a thing or two about Disneyland dressing by sharing a dump of photos showcasing her most recent trip to the Happiest Place on Earth on Instagram — and while she may have skipped the Mickey Mouse ears, her casual-chic outfit certainly understood the assignment. On Sunday, the actress shared a roundup of photos detailing the early birthday celebration she planned with her sister, Robin Lively. Among pictures of attractions, food-grams of candy apples, and an obligatory selfie in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle (of course), Blake also included a snapshot of her posing alongside Princess Jasmine while wearing a slouchy long-sleeved black button-up dress and matching black sneakers. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Still "Very Much In Love" After 10 Years of Marriage Simple gold hoop earrings and white ankle socks (to fight off park-induced blisters, perhaps?) completed Lively's look, and she wore her blonde hair down in a side part before tying it up with a ponytail and adding a black baseball cap later in the slideshow. Robin wore a similarly casual outfit of a white V-neck T-shirt, which she paired with simple jewelry and a Mickey Mouse-embroidered hat. While Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was absent from the Disneyland outing, the pair recently made headlines for the most relatable reason: disagreeing on finances. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor revealed that his decision to purchase part of Wales's Wrexham AFC football team landed him in a bit of hot water. "I remember seeing Blake and saying, 'I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.'" To that, Lively's response was "not good." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit