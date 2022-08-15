Blake Lively Celebrated Her Birthday Early in a Casual Goth Outfit at Disneyland

As any great Disney adult will tell you, there's a certain art to curating the perfect outfit for trekking around theme parks for hours in California heat (think: breezy and comfortable, yet still stylish). Well, Blake Lively just proved she knows a thing or two about Disneyland dressing by sharing a dump of photos showcasing her most recent trip to the Happiest Place on Earth on Instagram — and while she may have skipped the Mickey Mouse ears, her casual-chic outfit certainly understood the assignment.

On Sunday, the actress shared a roundup of photos detailing the early birthday celebration she planned with her sister, Robin Lively. Among pictures of attractions, food-grams of candy apples, and an obligatory selfie in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle (of course), Blake also included a snapshot of her posing alongside Princess Jasmine while wearing a slouchy long-sleeved black button-up dress and matching black sneakers.

Simple gold hoop earrings and white ankle socks (to fight off park-induced blisters, perhaps?) completed Lively's look, and she wore her blonde hair down in a side part before tying it up with a ponytail and adding a black baseball cap later in the slideshow. Robin wore a similarly casual outfit of a white V-neck T-shirt, which she paired with simple jewelry and a Mickey Mouse-embroidered hat.

While Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was absent from the Disneyland outing, the pair recently made headlines for the most relatable reason: disagreeing on finances. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor revealed that his decision to purchase part of Wales's Wrexham AFC football team landed him in a bit of hot water.

"I remember seeing Blake and saying, 'I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.'" To that, Lively's response was "not good."