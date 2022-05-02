Blake Lively Wore a Cross Between a Suit and a Sequin Gown Ahead of the 2022 Met Gala
When it comes to the Met Gala, Blake Lively really knows how to pick an outfit. Since first attending in 2008, the actress has understood the assignment time and time again — and this year, she decided to deliver us a head-turning look before even hitting the famous red-carpeted steps.
On Sunday, Blake was spotted attending Anna Wintour's exclusive pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City. The actress — who's set to co-host this year's event alongside Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds — wore a brow-raising crossover gown for the occasion. The asymmetrical outfit consisted of a sleeveless pinstripe suit peeking out of a contrasting long-sleeved silver sequin dress. Blake accessorized with a floor-length sleeveless navy coat with white floral detailing, white stiletto boots, and a low-key makeup look. Her honey-blonde hair was styled in waves and parted on the side.
The pre-event look comes hours before Blake will hit the red carpet to host this year's Met, themed In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The 2022 gala is a continuation of last year's event, In America: a Lexicon of Fashion, which was postponed until September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday's event will mark the gala's return to its historic first Monday in May date, and celebrities in attendance will pay homage to the rich fashion history of the United States through their dazzling outfits.
While Lively will co-host the actual Met Gala event, Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony, and Vogue Editor at Large Hamish Bowles will host Vogue's Met Gala livestream of the red carpet arrivals starting at 6 p.m. ET.