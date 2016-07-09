Blake Lively Reunites with Her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Co-Stars

It looks like the Sisterhood is still going strong. Blake Lively took to Instagram yesterday to post a sweet selfie with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn. Our favorite foursome looked fresh-faced and cuddly as ever with their arms around each other as they posed for the pic.

The Shallows actress playfully captioned the photo, "#sisterhusbands," while Ferrera posted a collage of a couple more silly shots from the photo shoot, with the words, "All grown up. #blakesfingerinmynose #ambersfingerinmymouth #alexisisatruelady #sisterlove #holdtighttotheonesyoulove."

#sisterhusbands A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 8, 2016 at 6:10pm PDT

This isn't the first time the quartet has reunited since filming 2005's Traveling Pants and its 2008 sequel. They've previously appeared in each other's Instagram feeds for mini reunions in the past, snapping face-to-face selfies with each other and taking group photos aboard planes and at brunch.

Their friendship is just as strong as the inseparable bond between their movie characters—Ferrera, Bledel, and Tamblyn are even godmothers to Lively's baby James! It's rumored there's a third installment of the film in the works. We can't wait to see what's in store for the best friends now that they're all grown up.

All grown up. #blakesfingerinmynose #ambersfingerinmymouth #alexisisatruelady #sisterlove #holdtighttotheonesyoulove 👭👭 A photo posted by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Jul 8, 2016 at 11:01am PDT

A glutton. For this woman and for #nyctheater #Hadestown #sistersbecultured A photo posted by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Jul 7, 2016 at 6:17pm PDT

WHERE are my hands?!? #SisterWivesOfTheTravelingPants A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 4, 2016 at 2:24pm PST

Brunch with my best bitches. #sisterhood @preserve_us @americaferrera A photo posted by Amber Tamblyn (@amberrosetamblyn) on Sep 15, 2014 at 9:46am PDT

