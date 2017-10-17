Blake Lively Wore 7 Completely Different Outfits in a Single Day

James Devaney/GC Images
Jonathan Borge
Oct 17, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Blake Lively doesn’t mess around when it’s time to promote her latest flick.

In April 2015, the 30-year-old mother of two became a certifiable fashion wonder when she stepped out in not one, not two, not three, not four, and not five, but 10 total looks in under 24 hours while promoting The Age of Adaline in New York.

It was simply fabulous, and we wondered, how does she do it?

And while two years have passed and the actress has since also managed to become the queen of chic maternity style, Lively has once more managed to pull off a major styling coup.

On Monday, she kicked off the week at Good Morning America, where she turned to Brandon Maxwell for a bold yellow two-piece that only someone with an unbelievable amount of confidence can pull off.  We praised Lively for her look and also praised her for wearing a plunging Chanel pantsuit—but those aren’t the only outfits she pulled together for the day.

Scroll down to see every look she wore to beat the Monday blues.

1 of 7 James Devaney/Getty

in an Oscar de la Renta column dress

Sequins in the morning? We'll take it. The blonde turned to Oscar de la Renta for a two-tone graphic white dress that she styled with Christian Louboutin heels and jewels from Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira.

2 of 7 James Devaney/Getty

In a blue suede dress

What better way to fully embrace fall than with suede? Lively turned to a blue wrap-around suede dress paired with an oxblood leather coat (worn draped over the shoulders); graphic, embroidered boots; a top-handle handbag; and matching tassel earrings.

3 of 7 James Devaney/Getty

In a Perfectly tailored suit

Who says boys are the only ones allowed to wear suits? The actress turned to a double-breasted suit jacket with matching trousers and a coat of the same pattern. She paired the look with a white shirt, Doc Marten-like boots, and an oversize bag in a similar hue.

4 of 7 Raymond Hall/Getty

in Yellow Brandon Maxwell

If you're looking to pull off head-to-toe yellow, look no further than Lively. She styled this number with Charlotte Olympia shoes and jewels from Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira.

5 of 7 James Devaney/Getty

In a Chanel Pantsuit

Lively wore this Chanel houndstooth pantsuit with a deep-V neckline and paired it with Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira jewelry.

6 of 7 Raymond Hall/GC Images

in a Monse jersey

If you're wondering how Lively does sporty, it's just as fabulous as you'd expect. She wore a Monse crop top–like fringed jersey with matching navy trousers and an over-the-shoulder red coat.

7 of 7 James Devaney/GC Images

In a pleated metallic dress

Need a dose of glamour? Lively knows how to bring it and wore this sheer dress with metallic panels styled perfectly with matching shoes that glisten.

