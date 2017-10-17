Blake Lively Wore 7 Completely Different Outfits in a Single Day

Blake Lively doesn’t mess around when it’s time to promote her latest flick.

In April 2015, the 30-year-old mother of two became a certifiable fashion wonder when she stepped out in not one, not two, not three, not four, and not five, but 10 total looks in under 24 hours while promoting The Age of Adaline in New York.

It was simply fabulous, and we wondered, how does she do it?

And while two years have passed and the actress has since also managed to become the queen of chic maternity style, Lively has once more managed to pull off a major styling coup.

VIDEO: Blake Lively Might Be the Only Human Able to Pull Off Head-to-Toe Yellow

On Monday, she kicked off the week at Good Morning America, where she turned to Brandon Maxwell for a bold yellow two-piece that only someone with an unbelievable amount of confidence can pull off. We praised Lively for her look and also praised her for wearing a plunging Chanel pantsuit—but those aren’t the only outfits she pulled together for the day.

Scroll down to see every look she wore to beat the Monday blues.