Blackpink Will Release a New Single This Month
The group was most recently featured on Lady Gaga's Chromatica.
Blackpink announced an official release date for their new single from a much-anticipated album that is set to come out later this year.
On Instagram, the group posted three images highlighting that a pre-release single will be available on June 26, at 6 P.M.
Though the K-pop group was recently featured on Lady Gaga's Chromatica album with the song "Sour Candy," this new song is the start of what many fans are calling a comeback. (Some have started using the hashtag #BLACKPINKISCOMING to talk about it.) Prior to the feature, their most recent single, "Kill this Love", came out over a year ago in April 2019.
Even with a lack of releases, Blackpink has continued to grow in popularity worldwide. In 2019, they became the first female K-pop group to play Coachella, and "Kill this Love" broke YouTube records as the biggest premiere on the platform ever. They've also become somewhat of fashion icons with appearing on the front rows during Fashion Week and on several magazine covers.
They have yet to release an exact date for the full album, but for now, knowing a single is really coming is exciting enough for most fans.