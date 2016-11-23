The 15 Emotional Stages of Black Friday Shopping, as Told by the Royals

Olivia Bahou
Nov 23, 2016 @ 8:00 am

There’s room for everyone on the nice list, but not in the mall on the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday is almost upon us, and for shoppers who dare to brave the crowds, the experience can leave you feeling a bit like carved turkey.

Between the early morning wake-up call, the raucous shoppers, sold-out products, and massive lines, Black Friday shopping can seem like more hassle than it’s worth. But when you find that perfect present at the right price, no feeling compares. After all, they call it “the most wonderful time of the year” for a reason, and that reason is 40 percent off flat-screen TVs, right?

As you pack your purse with snacks and get out your best running shoes for the big day, here are the 15 emotional stages you’ll experience while Black Friday shopping, as told by the royals, because Kate Middleton’s facial expressions don’t get enough attention on the Internet. You’re welcome.

When it's still Thanksgiving but you can't hide your excitement for Christmas shopping.

There's no hiding that holiday cheer.

But then you remember how early you have to wake up.

Early bird gets the ... stampede?

You put on a brave face and try to rally the squad.

Come on, George. You know Walmart is about to be lit.

And you jokingly gear up to fight the crowds.

"ROAR."

But you had no idea what you were in for.

Driving up to the parking lot like, "How early did you people get here?"

You try to roll in calmly.

But then you spot something you want.

Oh hey there, Dyson hair dryer.

On Black Friday, I might be able to afford you!

Too late, that woman just body checked someone.

And she got her paws on the last one.

Suddenly you realize your friends have a competitive side.

You've never seen them have this much aggression.

So you sulk past everything you can't afford.

Farewell, flat-screen smart TV.

And watch someone take the last rose gold iPhone 7.

"But pink is my color!"

But finally you spot the perfect gift.

And manage to get your hands on it!

You run to get on the massive line.

"I really should have reevaluated this footwear choice."

Finally, you're next to pay.

And then realize you forgot the Keurig your mom asked for, but hey, there's always Monday.

Looking back at the store like, "That could have gone better."

Never doing that again—er, until next year.

