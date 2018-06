4 of 7 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Alicia Keys and Queen Latifah

Keep A Child Alive co-founder Keys congratulated friend Queen Latifah, who was presented with the Humanitarian Award. "You didn't have to honor me tonight to get me to keep giving," Latifah (in Gustavo Cadile) exclaimed during her moving acceptance speech. The Queen also left the audience with some food for thought, opening up about overcoming abuse and poverty in her own life. "Just think, the person you could be contributing to could be a Queen Latifah in the future," she mused.