Bindi Irwin Is Expecting Her First Child with Husband Chandler Powell
"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021."
Months after getting married, Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin has announced she is pregnant, and expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell.
Irwin shared a photo of the two on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing matching khaki shirts and holding a tiny baby version of the shirt with the family's Australia Zoo embroidered on it in green.
"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."
She went on to say that she's still in her first trimester, but "we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."
"We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives," she said. "Your support means the world to us."
Irwin also asked followers for their "best advice" and to "send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart."
Powell shared his own post on Instagram announcing the news, writing, "We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother."
Irwin and Powell married earlier this year in a secret ceremony in March at the Australia Zoo, the establishment that her family continues to operate.
"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding," she said in a statement at the time. "This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos."