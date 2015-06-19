Bindi Irwin Defends Her New Look

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, made headlines a few weeks ago when she posted a super glam selfie on her Instagram page. The pic raised so many eyebrows because just one year earlier she took a hard line on "dressing your age," telling Us Weekly that she "feels bad" for girls who try too hard. But Irwin is singing a much different tune these days… and I'm not mad about it.

"I'll always feel most comfortable in khaki surrounded by animals, but it is really fun to try different styles," Irwin said in a new interview. "I'm kind of stepping away from khaki!”

Kinda fun being out of khaki for a night 😘 A photo posted by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Dec 18, 2014 at 9:29am PST

While some might see Irwin's switcheroo as hypocritical, I just see it as a 16-year-old girl coming into her own and experimenting with her look. When I was a teenager, I never in a million years thought I'd wear dark lipstick during the daytime (I was literally the opposite of edgy), but here I am at my desk reapplying Dolce & Gabbana's Classic Cream Lipstick in Dahlia and it's not even noon. What can I say? People change.

Human instinct - we hardly ever look up. So take a moment. Look at the sky. Rain or shine, our world can be glorious and intimidating. A photo posted by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Feb 19, 2015 at 3:29pm PST

So Bindi, keep doing you and don't let the haters get you down. If you want to rock a mini skirt one day and a khakis the next, that's your decision. And if next year you decide that you absolutely hate makeup, we won't have much in common but that's cool too. Either way, your dad would be proud.