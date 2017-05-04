Billie Lourd Celebrates Star Wars Holiday with a Heart-Melting Photo

With the loss of Carrie Fisher, the official Star Wars holiday, May the Fourth, had a different ring to it this year.

While fans still celebrated it Thursday, they also mourned the loss of the Stars Wars icon, sharing photos and more of her portraying her character Princess Leia in the films. Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, also made sure the day didn't go unnoticed, paying tribute to her late mom—and the franchise—with a sweet photo she shared on Instagram.

In the photo, which made for the perfect May the Fourth Throwback Thursday snap, Fisher cradles a tiny Lourd in her arms as Chewbacca trails behind them. "#maythe4thbewithyou," the Scream Queens star captioned the photo. Fans flooded her comments with heart emojis in response, and messages that read "Stay Strong" and "And also with you".

💫👩‍👧💫 #maythe4thbewithyou A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on May 4, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Last month, Lourd made her first public appearance following the deaths of her mother, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, showing up at a Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, Fla. in a Princess Leia-inspired, custom white Tom Ford dress.

RELATED: Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher Dressed as Princess Leia

WATCH: Billie Lourd Stands in for Mom Carrie Fisher at Fan Event

"My mom, like Leia, wasn't ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable, but not me and not you," Lourd said as she took the stage at the fan festival. "That was why she loved you, because you accepted and embraced all of her."