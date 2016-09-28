Bill and Hillary Clinton Buy the House Next Door in Chappaqua for $1.16 Million—Take a Look Inside

Spencer Platt/Getty
Jane Asher
Sep 28, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Even though Hillary and Bill Clinton are hoping to move into the White House come January, the power couple recently bought up a $1.16 million home in Chappaqua, a suburb north of New York City.

According to Trulia, the 3,631-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom ranch-style home sits on a 1.5-acre lot and boasts a large pool and backyard with plenty of space for their daughter Chelsea Clinton, her husband Marc, and their grandchildren, Charlotte and Aiden, to come for a visit.

The new house is located right next door to the Westchester home they've owned together since 1999 and will provide overflow space for extended family or perhaps even for the former POTUS's Secret Service members.

With a huge open floor plan layout, bedrooms for the grandkids, and a charming pool and large backyard, this house is definitely fit for a former president, as well as his presidential hopeful wife.

Here's to hoping the new home has plenty of closet space for Clinton's colorful array of pantsuits!

VIDEO: Take a Tour of Hillary and Bill Clinton's New $1.16 Million Chappaqua Home Next Door

1 of 8

The Exterior

The new house has a welcoming entrance and is located right next door to the home in which the couple currently lives.

2 of 8

The Foyer

Thanks to an open floor plan, you can see much of the house just as you walk in through the foyer. 

3 of 8

The Living Room

With enough space for three large couches and a media console, this living room could host a large (political) party, especially thanks to a counter, rather than a wall, separating the living room and the dining room.

4 of 8

The Kitchen

Fitted with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, this huge open kitchen looks out into the dining room and living, perfect for preparing a family meal or hosting a holiday party.

5 of 8

The Second Living Room

The house boasts not just one, but two, living rooms. This one is set up with multiple seating options by a wall of windows, giving the space plenty of natural light.

6 of 8

The Master Bedroom

The spacious main bedroom can fit a large bed and a large couch, with plenty of room to spare.

7 of 8

The Master Bathroom

Fitted with his and hers sinks, a large walk-in shower, and beautiful bathtub, the master bathroom is definitely fit for a former POTUS and a potential future POTUS.

8 of 8

The Pool & Backyard

The huge pool and backyard area can seat plenty of the power couple's friends and colleagues, and we can totally picture Bill flipping burgers in the backyard.

