The Biggest Style Risks of 2011

Dec 19, 2011 @ 1:19 pm
Carefully Placed Embellishment
Carefully Placed Embellishment
Blake Lively dared to bare at the Gossip Girl 100th Episode Celebration in a fringe Marchesa dress with strategically placed tassels.
Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com
The Fascinator That Went Viral
The Fascinator That Went Viral
Kate Middleton wasn’t the only royal with memorable style at her April nuptials. Princess Beatrice’s intricately structured beige Phillip Treacy topper became an instant Internet meme—and was auctioned for a record-breaking sum of $131,648 to benefit UNICEF and Children in Crisis.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Backward Is the New Forward
Backward Is the New Forward
Demi Lovato worked a Roland Mouret raspberry gown to the Latin Grammy Awards. Her sexy secret? She wore the dress backwards.
Picture Perfect/Rex USA
A Sheer Bodysuit
A Sheer Bodysuit
Perhaps the most statement-making look of 2011 was Lady Gaga’s completely sheer bodysuit at the CFDA Awards. She removed her custom Mugler gown just in time to accept her Fashion Icon Award—and flash her derriere to the industry elite.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Ladylike Lady Gaga
Ladylike Lady Gaga
Yes, Gaga tops our list twice! After Lady Gaga stepped out in a dress made of raw meat, we had to wonder: could she do anything that would still shock us? That moment came when she stepped out costume free—first in a single-shoulder Versace shift and sky-high Louboutins, and then in a Holly Golightly-esque ensemble.
Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com; Norman Scott/startraksphoto.com
Designer Cubism
Designer Cubism
Fascinators had a serious moment in 2011, thanks to the Middleton sisters and other royal style stars. Katy Perry took the trend in a daring direction at the VMA Awards when she rocked a Christian Dior yellow-cube hat.
Anthony Harvey/PictureGroup
Mouth Art
Mouth Art
Her lips are sealed! The reality star enhanced her pout with a temporary checkered lip tattoo. Try the look yourself: The press-on puckers, Temporary Lip Tattoos by Violent Lips, run from $10 to $15 on violentlips.com.
Courtesy Photo
Proof That Age Is Only a Number
Proof That Age Is Only a Number
Helen Mirren proved that she is still wild at heart when she hit the red carpet in a Dolce amp Gabbana leopard-print dress and black leather biker jacket. Has a 66-year old ever looked better?
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Reading Between the Lines
Reading Between the Lines
Rihanna gave the barely there look a demure twist when she arrived at the 2011 Grammy Awards in a see-through Jean Paul Gaultier number.
Krista Kennell/Sipa Press
Upstaging the Runway Show
Upstaging the Runway Show
Nicki Minaj sat front row at the Carolina Herrera Spring 2012 fashion show in a multicolored pom-pom top, platinum beehive 'do and head-to-toe neon.
Mike Coppola/Getty
The Ultimate Makeover
The Ultimate Makeover
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo's raven-haired star Rooney Mara made a bowl cut look effortlessly chic when she stepped out with blunt bangs.
Richie Buxo/Splash News; Jean Baptiste Mondino/Sony
Rapunzel Locks
Rapunzel Locks
Ever on trend with her fiery red locks, Rihanna showed off her softer side when she worked a cascading Rapunzel hairstyle. Stars like Blake Lively and Nicki Minaj have rocked the mermaid mane, too.
Splash News
