The Biggest Rocks of 2012

Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux popped the question last August, but it wasn't until two months later that we caught a glimpse of Aniston's massive oval engagement ring. "Having experienced everything you don’t want in a partner over time, it starts to narrow down to what you actually do want," she told InStyle of her actor-director-screenwriter partner. Judging by the size of the sparkler (it's estimated to be between 12 and 18 carats), we’re guessing it was worth the wait!