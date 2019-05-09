Here's What the Stars of Big Little Lies Are Loving This Summer

Image zoom Nicole Kidman in a Balenciaga turtleneck, skirt, and belt, and a Sophie Buhai necklace. Photo: Pamela Hanson/LGA Management

It’s no easy feat to get the Monterey Five, aka the ladies of Big Little Lies, in the same locale. So it took two action-packed days, two venues, and a crew of over 50 people to keep our June cover shoot, inspired by the visual allure of Valley of the Dolls, running on a tight schedule. Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley were the first to step in front of photographer Pamela Hanson’s lens, bringing their retro characters to life in a midcentury-modern Beverly Hills home. The following day, at an equally dreamy house in Pasadena, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, and Reese Witherspoon took turns channeling 1960s glamour through a mix of soft pastels, bright prints, and classic pearls. Though the actresses enjoyed playing dress-up, we couldn’t help but turn our attention to their real-life, ultramodern wardrobes once we’d wrapped. We asked the A-listers to give us a rundown of their summer style staples. Behold, their top picks.

Nicole Kidman

During the hottest months of the year, Kidman keeps her cool thanks to LemLem’s gauzy beach coverups, a chic Maison Michel fedora, a white Zimmermann dress, and rashguards from Margherita Missoni’s capsule collection for Mott50 (she and her kids wear them). Perhaps the most important part of her getting-ready routine? Neutrogena sunscreen. Safety first!

Reese Witherspoon

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon in a Dior blouse and Chloé shorts. Photo: Pamela Hanson/LGA Management

Witherspoon’s summer style is all about sweet simplicity, with classic round, black Stella McCartney sunnies and a picnic-ready straw tote (topped off with a gingham bow, natch) topping her list. Her beauty essential? A sheer red lip tint from Elizabeth Arden that packs SPF 15.

Zoe Kravitz

Image zoom Zoë Kravitz in an Erdem dress. Pearl studs Turner & Tatler by Cindy Chaplin. Photo: Pamela Hanson/LGA Management

Known for her edgy fashion choices, it’s no surprise that Kravitz favors bold accessories for her summer look, opting for colorful Saint Laurent sandals and handbags as well as crystal-embellished sunglasses from Illesteva (she owns the same cat-eye style in multiple shades). Beauty-wise, she keeps her brow game strong with YSL Couture Brow tinted mascara.

Laura Dern

Image zoom Laura Dern in a Paco Rabanne top and dress. Earrings Irene Neuwirth. Rings (from left) Ileana Makri, Mikimoto, and Shiffon Co. Photo: Pamela Hanson/LGA ManagementPamela Hanson/LGA Management

Dern’s summer wardrobe is all about playful pieces. Her go-tos? Lingerie and swimsuits from Stella McCartney, plus monogrammed accessories — namely, a personalized Clare V. cosmetics case and an initialed quilted handbag from Saint Laurent. She finishes off her look with a duo of oils: Johnathan Gale for hair, True Botanicals for face.

Shailene Woodley

Image zoom Shailene Woodley in a Michael Kors Collection shirtdress and belt, an Araks bralette, Saskia Diez hoops, and Delfina Delettrez rings. Photo: Pamela Hanson/LGA Management

Woodley’s ultimate summer essential? A sun-inspired necklace, of course! In addition to the design from Bayou with Love (an eco-friendly line founded by actress Nikki Reed), she loves high-waisted Marysia swimsuits, white Converse sneakers, Gucci sunglasses, and Araks bralettes. A bright orange-red Dior lipstick adds a pop of color to her look.

For more stories like this, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download May 17.