Here's What the Stars of Big Little Lies Are Loving This Summer

By Samantha Simon
Updated: May 09, 2019 @ 5:06 pm
Nicole Kidman in a Balenciaga turtleneck, skirt, and belt, and a Sophie Buhai necklace. Photo: Pamela Hanson/LGA Management

It’s no easy feat to get the Monterey Five, aka the ladies of Big Little Lies, in the same locale. So it took two action-packed days, two venues, and a crew of over 50 people to keep our June cover shoot, inspired by the visual allure of Valley of the Dolls, running on a tight schedule. Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley were the first to step in front of photographer Pamela Hanson’s lens, bringing their retro characters to life in a midcentury-modern Beverly Hills home. The following day, at an equally dreamy house in Pasadena, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, and Reese Witherspoon took turns channeling 1960s glamour through a mix of soft pastels, bright prints, and classic pearls. Though the actresses enjoyed playing dress-up, we couldn’t help but turn our attention to their real-life, ultramodern wardrobes once we’d wrapped. We asked the A-listers to give us a rundown of their summer style staples. Behold, their top picks.

Nicole Kidman 

During the hottest months of the year, Kidman keeps her cool thanks to LemLem’s gauzy beach coverups, a chic Maison Michel fedora, a white Zimmermann dress, and rashguards from Margherita Missoni’s capsule collection for Mott50 (she and her kids wear them). Perhaps the most important part of her getting-ready routine? Neutrogena sunscreen. Safety first!

Maison Michel fedora; $710 available at farfetch.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 100+; $13 available at neutrogena.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window
LemLem hoodie; $345 available at lemlem.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in a Dior blouse and Chloé shorts. Photo: Pamela Hanson/LGA Management

Witherspoon’s summer style is all about sweet simplicity, with classic round, black Stella McCartney sunnies and a picnic-ready straw tote (topped off with a gingham bow, natch) topping her list. Her beauty essential? A sheer red lip tint from Elizabeth Arden that packs SPF 15.

Stella McCartney sunglasses; $220 available at nordstrom.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick Sheer Tint Sunscreen SPF 15 in Berry, $22 available at macys.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window
Draper James straw tote; $135 available at draperjames.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz in an Erdem dress. Pearl studs Turner & Tatler by Cindy Chaplin. Photo: Pamela Hanson/LGA Management

Known for her edgy fashion choices, it’s no surprise that Kravitz favors bold accessories for her summer look, opting for colorful Saint Laurent sandals and handbags as well as crystal-embellished sunglasses from Illesteva (she owns the same cat-eye style in multiple shades). Beauty-wise, she keeps her brow game strong with YSL Couture Brow tinted mascara. 

YSL Couture Brow; $35 available at yslbeautyus.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window
Illesteva sunglasses; $240 available at illesteva.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello handbag; $2,250 available at ysl.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Laura Dern

Laura Dern in a Paco Rabanne top and dress. Earrings Irene Neuwirth. Rings (from left) Ileana Makri, Mikimoto, and Shiffon Co. Photo: Pamela Hanson/LGA ManagementPamela Hanson/LGA Management

Dern’s summer wardrobe is all about playful pieces. Her go-tos? Lingerie and swimsuits from Stella McCartney, plus monogrammed accessories — namely, a personalized Clare V. cosmetics case and an initialed quilted handbag from Saint Laurent. She finishes off her look with a duo of oils: Johnathan Gale for hair, True Botanicals for face. 

Clare V. Cosmetic Case; $165 (plus $75 for handpainted monogram) available at clarev.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window
Johnathan Gale Replenish Hair Oil; $58 available at johnathangalehair.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window
Stella McCartney bodysuit; $145 available at Stella McCartney, New York (available in different colors on saksfifthavenue.com) Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley in a Michael Kors Collection shirtdress and belt, an Araks bralette, Saskia Diez hoops, and Delfina Delettrez rings. Photo: Pamela Hanson/LGA Management

Woodley’s ultimate summer essential? A sun-inspired necklace, of course! In addition to the design from Bayou with Love (an eco-friendly line founded by actress Nikki Reed), she loves high-waisted Marysia swimsuits, white Converse sneakers, Gucci sunglasses, and Araks bralettes. A bright orange-red Dior lipstick adds a pop of color to her look.

BaYou with Love necklace; $222 available at bayouwithlove.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window
Marysia top and bottom; $152 each available at marysia.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window
Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge in #777 Ultra Star; $37 available at sephora.com Opens a new window SHOP IT Opens a new window

For more stories like this, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download May 17. 

