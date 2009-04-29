Big Girl Sponsored by The Children's Place

Moms aren’t the only ones getting in on the boho chic look this summer! This ensemble from The Children’s Place takes a fresh approach to beachy style. The color combo of pink and orange is a little tropical and terrific atop crisp white jeans. The cotton twill beach purse and pink strappy sandals accent a look that is a great dress-casual choice for summer.
