Big Girl Sponsored by The Children's Place

Apr 29, 2009 @ 9:03 am
The Chic Flower Child
The Chic Flower Child
Moms aren’t the only ones getting in on the boho chic look this summer! This ensemble from The Children’s Place takes a fresh approach to beachy style. The color combo of pink and orange is a little tropical and terrific atop crisp white jeans. The cotton twill beach purse and pink strappy sandals accent a look that is a great dress-casual choice for summer.

Ring Halter Top
Ring Halter Top
A fit with a little swing and colorful fashion ring make this a halter to love.

White Bootcut Jeans
White Bootcut Jeans
Boot cute white jeans - a fashionable, warm-weather favorite.

Striped Beach Purse
Striped Beach Purse
Brighten any summer look with bold stripes.

Flutter Sandal
Flutter Sandal
A strappy little favorite with a touch of shine.

