2008 Met Ball in Armani

"I decided to go to this event for Mr. amp#91;Giorgioamp#93; Armani at the last minute, so I did my own hair and makeup. It took me about an hour, but I didn't have a choice! I was nervous, like 'can I pull this off?' It turned out really natural and I ended up on some Best Dressed lists!"



