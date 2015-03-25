Beyonce

Mar 25, 2015 @ 6:24 pm
In the midst of promoting her latest film, Dreamgirls, attending countless events and awards shows, and recording a new album, Beyonce took time out from her busy schedule to pose for our January cover. "She is a natural beauty," said assistant stylist Cristal Butler of the down-to-earth diva. "You can see who she is."

-Jennifer Chan, with reporting by Alysia Poe

The sexy songstress had her pick of gorgeous evening gowns. "BeyoncÃ© is all about glamour," said stylist Freddie Leiba, who has worked with the star before. "She loves the dressing-up process."
With numerous hit singles, a leading role in this year's highly acclaimed Hollywood musical and a rap-star boyfriend, this hard-working star has it all. "She is such a true artist in so many ways," says makeup artist Mally Roncal. "She is always open to hearing new ideas and trying new things."
Throughout the day, our cover girl and crew jammed to oldies by Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Roberta Flack and more spun by DJ Logic. "She's very playful on top of everything," said Butler. "We just had a really great time!"
