In the midst of promoting her latest film, Dreamgirls, attending countless events and awards shows, and recording a new album, Beyonce took time out from her busy schedule to pose for our January cover. "She is a natural beauty," said assistant stylist Cristal Butler of the down-to-earth diva. "You can see who she is."



-Jennifer Chan, with reporting by Alysia Poe



