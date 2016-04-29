Beyoncé's Mom Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Naturally Curly Hair

Beyoncé definitely gets her swagger (and knack for trend-sparking hairstyles) from her mom. The "Formation" singer's mother, Tina Lawson, who is a star in her own right, shared the secrets behind her enviable curly locks, posting two videos to Instagram Friday where her hairstylist demonstrated how he brings Lawson's natural curls back to life.
"People have been asking me how I got the naturally curly look," she says in the video, as her hairstylist Neil wands her hair in the background. "My hair is naturally curly, and I went on a boat last night ... I washed it and it curled up, and Neil put a few curls in it to define it." Neil goes on to show how he de-frizzes her hair by wrapping strands of it around a curling iron and releasing it into a spiral curl.
In the next video, Lawson shows how her hair looks after Neil has placed curls throughout her hair. "Finished product! See how pretty!," the businesswoman says as she flips her curls from side to side. The instructional posts came just a couple of days after Lawson shared a selfie of herself on the social media site rocking her natural curls. "Trying the natural hair cause this humidity in Miami is a Hot mess. Whatcha think ?," she captioned it.
Lawson was in Miami with Beyoncé for the first night of her "Formation" tour, and shared several other behind-the-scenes snaps with fans, including an adorable shot of her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter in a lemonade themed dress.