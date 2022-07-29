Beyoncé Celebrated the Release of Her New Album in a Liquid Silver Gown and Thigh-High Stockings

Bey is back.

Published on July 29, 2022
Beyonce Renaissance Album
Photo: @beyonce/Instagram

It's been six years since Lemonade first shook the internet, and now, Beyoncé has done it again with her seventh studio album, Renaissance.

At midnight, Bey declared she was back with new music and a sexy, disco-inspired snapshot celebrating the dance album's drop. On Instagram, the singer shared a photo of herself in a statement silver gown that looked like it was dripping wet, partially due to its fluid pleats and dramatic, billowing sleeves. The dress was only worn around half of Beyoncé's upper body, as she covered her bare breast with one hand while gracefully holding up the other in the air.

She accessorized with black pointed-toe pumps paired with sheer black thigh-high stockings, diamond earrings, as well as a cocktail ring, and silver lipstick.

In the next slide of the post, Bey shared a hand-written letter to her fans. "So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I've never seen anything like it," she began her note. "I can't thank y'all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me."

Beyoncé added, "Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to you bring you joy."

