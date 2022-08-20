Beyoncé Wore an LBD with Bra Cutouts and the Sexiest Pair of Tights

While Beyoncé has never been one to shy away from a risky fashion moment, her Renaissance era took her sartorial fearlessness to a whole new level. From a boob-baring, metallic Gucci gown to a bedazzled harness with nothing underneath, Bey is reminding everyone that she is, and always will be, that girl.

Case in point? On Friday, the pop icon put an ultra-sexy spin on the classic LBD in a black minidress by fashion's favorite dress designer Nensi Dojaka. The lingerie-inspired LBD featured long, sheer sleeves and cutouts at the chest that were accentuated by a tiny black bandeau bra underneath. Bey paired the look with mesh tights that matched the circular cutouts on her dress and were teamed with strappy, thong sandals.

She finished off her outfit with another NSFW accessory: a custom Judith Leiber clutch bedazzled in black and white rhinestones resembling a Texas license plate, which read "C—Y" crossed out in red — a word that's repeated in her song "PURE/HONEY."

Earlier this month, Bey celebrated the launch of her new album with a secret party at the Times Square Edition hotel in Manhattan. The theme was reportedly Studio 54, and Beyoncé, of course, delivered in a crystal-embellished plunging bodysuit with a hood and built-in gloves.