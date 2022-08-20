Beyoncé Wore an LBD with Bra Cutouts and the Sexiest Pair of Tights

Celebrity Beyonce Knowles Beyoncé Wore an LBD with Bra Cutouts and the Sexiest Pair of Tights Nearly everything about her outfit was NSFW. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 20, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: @beyonce/Instagram While Beyoncé has never been one to shy away from a risky fashion moment, her Renaissance era took her sartorial fearlessness to a whole new level. From a boob-baring, metallic Gucci gown to a bedazzled harness with nothing underneath, Bey is reminding everyone that she is, and always will be, that girl. Case in point? On Friday, the pop icon put an ultra-sexy spin on the classic LBD in a black minidress by fashion's favorite dress designer Nensi Dojaka. The lingerie-inspired LBD featured long, sheer sleeves and cutouts at the chest that were accentuated by a tiny black bandeau bra underneath. Bey paired the look with mesh tights that matched the circular cutouts on her dress and were teamed with strappy, thong sandals. She finished off her outfit with another NSFW accessory: a custom Judith Leiber clutch bedazzled in black and white rhinestones resembling a Texas license plate, which read "C—Y" crossed out in red — a word that's repeated in her song "PURE/HONEY." Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is a Love Letter to Her LGBTQ Fans Earlier this month, Bey celebrated the launch of her new album with a secret party at the Times Square Edition hotel in Manhattan. The theme was reportedly Studio 54, and Beyoncé, of course, delivered in a crystal-embellished plunging bodysuit with a hood and built-in gloves. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit