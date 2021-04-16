Beyoncé Wore a Blinged-Out Blazer and No Bra
Say her name, say her name.
Proving that she can put the power in power suit, Beyoncé's latest Instagram shows the record-setting Grammy Award winner wearing a white blazer and matching pants dripping in gold chains that read "Beyoncé" (just in case). And while the look is a lot to take in — there's a lot of bling hanging off of Queen B — there's one thing that's notably missing: a shirt or bra under the jacket.
In the gallery, Beyoncé showed the look off with a few poses. And while she's 100% sans shirt, she's wearing a long, dangly necklace and in a few of the other shots, big hoop earrings, and a pair of oversized sunglasses. For anyone thinking that the look was just for photos, Bey shared a snapshot of herself walking down the street wearing the full ensemble. Oh, Jay-Z made a cameo too, no big deal. In the fourth photo of the mini gallery, she offers a closer look at additional nameplate necklaces, mirroring the ones hanging from her tailored outfit.
Fans of Selena: The Series should keep an eye out for a young Beyoncé in the show's second season, set to air on Netflix on May 4. According to The Wrap, one episode will highlight the moment when Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles, saw superstar Selena Quintanilla at the Galleria Mall in Houston, Texas. the show's new trailer offered a peek.
Pop Crave notes that Beyoncé has spoken about the moment in the past, noting that at the time, she wasn't famous yet and their interaction was quick.
"I didn't say much to Selena. I wasn't a celebrity, I just saw her and said hello and kept moving," she said. "Definitely growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn't know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio."