Beyoncé Embraced Barbiecore in a Pink Fishnet Bodysuit and Matching Latex Trench

And she revealed new music is coming.

Published on June 16, 2022
Beyoncé British Vogue
Photo: Rafael Pavarotti for British Vogue

Beyoncé is having a renaissance — well she never really went out of style in the first place. But the R&B icon has announced her long-awaited seventh album, and the internet is losing it's mind. And as if the news of new music wasn't enough, the vocal powerhouse added an earth-shattering British Vogue cover to go along with it.

One particular look included a floor length latex trench worn over a sheer, fishnet bodysuit and sky-high red over-the-knee booties, all by GCDS. The campy look was accessorized with a Philip Treacy rainbow-hued hat and Lorraine Schwartz diamond ear crawlers.

Other snaps from the opulent shoot include an Ivy Park leotard and sheer tights, a completely beaded, gold Schiaparelli coat with a large collar (or halo), a leather-clad ride on a motorcycle, and a metallic two-piece set accompanied by a piece of silver chest armor and matching thigh-high boots.

Beyoncé British Vogue
Rafael Pavarotti for British Vogue

On Thursday, Tidal — the streaming service owned by Bey's husband Jay-Z — dropped a hint about the singer's next project on their Twitter feed. "Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29," the Tweet read. Eagle-eyed fans then noticed a second clue on her website: a "Renaissance" box that includes a CD, T-shirt, and 28-page booklet available for pre-order.

Bey's last release was her iconic visual album "Black Is King," which she released in 2020 in tandem with "The Lion King: The Gift." She voiced Nala in the 2019 Disney live action remake. The singer took home the Grammy for "Best R&B Performance" for "Black Parade" on the album. This marked her 28th win, making winningest singer and female artist in Grammys history.

