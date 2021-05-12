Beyoncé Wore a Super High-Slit Gown for No Reason at All
And the look features a peekaboo bra.
It's not often that Beyoncé goes goth, but when she does, it's not like anyone else's take on all-black glam. In her latest Instagram post, Bey shared a trio of photos featuring a black, square-neck maxi dress by Alessandra Rich with a sky-high slit — the sort of thing that channels TikTok's murder robe but takes the vibe out of the boudoir and into the outside, post-vaxx world. She completed the look with pointy, T-strap heels, tiny sunglasses, a black minaudière, and sparkling diamond jewelry that mirrored the dress's crystal-embellished buttons.
The dress's neckline was the perfect thing to show off a peek of Bey's lacy black bra and her big, bold belt buckle added another touch of glamour. Naturally, the slit lends itself to Angelina Jolie-style leg poses, though Angie's leg veered in comedy and Beyoncé's take on the slit was anything but funny. When you look like you're about to attend your ex's funeral, it's no laughing matter.
Like her other Instagram posts, Beyoncé presented the outfit without comment or caption.
Though Beyoncé's been keeping a low profile since this year's Grammy Awards, she's been sharing more and more of her outfits on Instagram, including looks by Balmain, Jacquemus, and smaller labels like Auné and Charlotte Knowles.
And when she's not posting fit pics that put other influencers to shame, Beyoncé has been sharing more and more photos of her family. Just after the Grammys, she posted photos of her daughter, Blue Ivy, who happened to take home an award for her part in her mom's track "Brown Skin Girl."