Beyoncé Casually Snuck Into the Grammys and Made History Twice
It's what she deserves.
Beyoncé may be nominated for nine Grammys this year, but she's clearly not making a big deal of it. The artist skipped the red carpet entirely and no one knew she was there until she was spotted in the background sitting at a table with her husband, Jay-Z.
She did, however, get up to accept two awards. First, with Megan Thee Stallion for Best Rap Performance — they are the first female duo to take home the award. She wore an off-the-shoulder black mini dress, black sunglasses, and a black mask. She accessorized with shoulder-length earrings.
Her next award for Best R&B Performance made her the most Grammy-award-winning female artist of all time. It was her 28th win. During her acceptance, Beyoncé kept it brief but made sure to thank her children.
Earlier in the evening, Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made history as the second-youngest person to ever win a Grammy Award. She won in the Best Music Video category for Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" video.