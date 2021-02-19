Beyoncé Is Helping Those Affected by the Storm in Texas
BeyGOOD has teamed up with Adidas and Bread of Life to provide relief to Texas residents and others impacted by the winter storms.
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and Houston disaster relief organization Bread of Life to provide assistance to residents in Texas who are in need during winter storm Uri.
Texas residents (as well as residents of other states) impacted by the storms are able to apply for relief up to $1,000.
"We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm," the foundation tweeted. The Crazy in Love singer also shared the application to her Instagram story for her 165 million followers to see.
The icy storm has left an estimated 3 million people without power and heat in freezing temperatures. At least 47 have died from the storm or complications, like carbon monoxide poisoning from running their cars in their garages to stay warm. Texans are also experiencing food and water shortages during this state of emergency.
According to The New York Times, Texas governor Greg Abbott informed residents to prepare for frigid temperatures through at least the weekend.
"We are not yet out of this, but we're closer to this challenge being behind us," he said. "We will not stop until normalcy is restored to your lives."
This isn't the first time BeyGOOD has jumped in to help in a time of need. The foundation also teamed up with multiple organizations on the ground to provide food, cleaning supplies, medicine, face masks, and basic necessities to those in need early on in the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the organization donated $2.5 million to small businesses and $500,000 to families facing eviction.