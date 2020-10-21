Beyoncé Calls to End SARS As Protests Continue in Nigeria
“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria."
Beyoncé is speaking out as protesters in Nigeria call for the end of the police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad or SARS.
“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria," the singer wrote in a text post on Instagram.
“We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand by you.” She then called for her followers to visit Beyonce.com to see a list of organizations to support.
Over the last month, protesters in Lagos have been calling for an end to police brutality and they have accused the SARS unit of kidnapping, extortion, and harassment. The protests were sparked after a video was released allegedly showing SARS officers killing a young man. According to CNN, the protests turned deadly Tuesday night and eyewitnesses have alleged that the army opened fire on the protesters. "They were shooting, they were firing straight, directly at us, and a lot of people got hit. I just survived, barely," a witness told them.
For more information on what you can do to get involved visit feministcoalition2020.org.