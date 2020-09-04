Beyoncé Celebrated Her B'Day With a $1 Million Donation to Black-Owned Businesses
It's part of a partnership between her BeyGOOD Foundation and the NAACP.
Today is Beyoncé's 39th birthday. And while it's not a national holiday (yet), there is a reason for everyone to celebrate: the singer's BeyGOOD Foundation announced that it would be partnering with the NAACP to donate $1 million to Black-owned businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyoncé to help Black-owned small businesses," the foundation announced in an Instagram post. "Round two of funding opens this month, with our partner NAACP."
Earlier this summer, the foundation worked with the NAACP to donate $10,000 to Black-owned small businesses that were affected by the coronavirus as well as protests against systemic racism and police brutality.
"Over the last couple of months, the pandemic and outpours for justice throughout the Black community and across the country has been felt in every imaginable area of our lives, including in how our local businesses continue to operate," the NAACP said in a statement. "The challenges of Black business owners navigating in the climate cannot be understated, as the effects of uprisings across the nation have led to many businesses being placed in dire straits due to damages and other small business needs."
Businesses hoping to get help from Beyoncé and the NAACP provide the fund with estimates for repairs due to property damage and have to be located in Bey's hometown of Houston or Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, or Minneapolis. The news comes just months after Beyoncé's $6 million donation back in April to help with COVID-19 relief. That money went to wellness services, food banks, and more.
"In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis," a statement released by Beyoncé’s representatives announced.