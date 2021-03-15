Beyoncé Channeled a Disco Ball to Celebrate Her Grammys Wins
The performer made Grammys HISTORY last night.
So I guess Grammy after-parties are still a thing?
Anyway, 28-time (!!!) Grammy-winner Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter celebrated her history-making wins on Sunday evening with a shimmering costume change.
The performer swapped her off-the-shoulder black leather Schiaparelli Haute Couture minidress (a freakum dress, if you will) for a high-neck embellished silver custom Burberry gown with disco ball-like mirrored embellishments and a matching headscarf. In lieu of a face mask, Bey wore a crystal-studded veil across her face.
Queen Bey left her long golden-red waves falling down her chest and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz 3 row hoop pear-shaped diamond earrings.
Beyoncé wasn't the only member of the Carter clan to win big yesterday. Bey and JAY-Z's 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, won her first Grammy for her involvement in mom's "Brown Skin Girl" music video.