Beyoncé's Black Is King Features a Sweet Dedication

All three of Beyonce and JAY-Z's children are featured in the visual album.

By Isabel Jones
Jul 31, 2020 @ 11:37 am
Advertisement

Beyoncé has blessed us once again.

Queen Bey released her Lion King-inspired visual album Black Is King on Disney+ Friday and, as expected, it’s something of a family affair. The film features cameos from all three of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s children (Blue Ivy, 8, and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir) as well as the 4:44 rapper himself and Bey’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Blue and Rumi are featured prominently throughout the film. Sir’s role isn’t quite as visible — until the very end of the film, that is. Black Is King concludes with a sweet dedication to Bey’s son, adding, “And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom.”

Disney+

Disney+ describes the project, which follows the music Beyoncé's of The Lion King: The Gift, as reimagining “the lessons from Disney’s global phenomenon for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

RELATED: Beyoncé Has Partnered with the NAACP to Help Black-Owned Businesses

In an interview with Good Morning America, Beyoncé gave some rare insight regarding the highly-anticipated visual album, explaining, “Black Is King means Black is regal and rich in history in purpose and in lineage. I hope y'all love it, I hope you enjoy it and I hope y'all see it tonight.” Don’t need to tell us twice, Bey!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com