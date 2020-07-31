Beyoncé's Black Is King Features a Sweet Dedication
All three of Beyonce and JAY-Z's children are featured in the visual album.
Beyoncé has blessed us once again.
Queen Bey released her Lion King-inspired visual album Black Is King on Disney+ Friday and, as expected, it’s something of a family affair. The film features cameos from all three of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s children (Blue Ivy, 8, and 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir) as well as the 4:44 rapper himself and Bey’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson.
Blue and Rumi are featured prominently throughout the film. Sir’s role isn’t quite as visible — until the very end of the film, that is. Black Is King concludes with a sweet dedication to Bey’s son, adding, “And to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom.”
Disney+ describes the project, which follows the music Beyoncé's of The Lion King: The Gift, as reimagining “the lessons from Disney’s global phenomenon for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”
In an interview with Good Morning America, Beyoncé gave some rare insight regarding the highly-anticipated visual album, explaining, “Black Is King means Black is regal and rich in history in purpose and in lineage. I hope y'all love it, I hope you enjoy it and I hope y'all see it tonight.” Don’t need to tell us twice, Bey!