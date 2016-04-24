Beyoncé Just About Breaks the Internet with Lemonade Release

Ezra Shaw
Michelle Guerrere
Apr 24, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

It seems Beyoncé likes her lemons for her lemonade squeezed twice. Queen Bey suprised her fans last night, dropping her new album "Lemonade" on Tidal in conjunction with the airing of her special film featuring a vignette of video clips by the same name. Although the star had been dropping hints about the HBO show for a week, there was little notice about the album drop, which coincidentally happened right before her Formation World Tour kicks off.

So what can you expect from the album? According to a press release, the 12 songs and accompanying short film come from "every woman's journey of self-knowledge and healing," People reports. And if you missed the moving mini film last night (including appearances by Zendaya, Serena Williams and husband Jay Z, you might just want to hunker down in your room until you've seen it.

RELATED: Beyonce Teases Trailer for "Lemonade"

One of the most beautiful things I've ever had the honor of being apart of...Black. Girl. Magic.

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

@beyonce 🍋🍋🍋🍋

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

