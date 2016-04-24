Beyoncé Just About Breaks the Internet with Lemonade Release

It seems Beyoncé likes her lemons for her lemonade squeezed twice. Queen Bey suprised her fans last night, dropping her new album "Lemonade" on Tidal in conjunction with the airing of her special film featuring a vignette of video clips by the same name. Although the star had been dropping hints about the HBO show for a week, there was little notice about the album drop, which coincidentally happened right before her Formation World Tour kicks off.

So what can you expect from the album? According to a press release, the 12 songs and accompanying short film come from "every woman's journey of self-knowledge and healing," People reports. And if you missed the moving mini film last night (including appearances by Zendaya, Serena Williams and husband Jay Z, you might just want to hunker down in your room until you've seen it.

One of the most beautiful things I've ever had the honor of being apart of...Black. Girl. Magic. A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Apr 23, 2016 at 9:09pm PDT

A photo posted by Audrey Gelman (@audreygelman) on Apr 24, 2016 at 7:03am PDT

🍋 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 24, 2016

Lemonade hangover. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 24, 2016

Whoa. My whole world is ruled by @HBO right now. I'm in a total @Beyonce vortex but I gotta pull myself together in time for @GameOfThrones — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 24, 2016

Beyoncé #Lemonade is such a rollercoaster of powerful messages 😦 — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) April 24, 2016

@beyonce 🍋🍋🍋🍋 A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 24, 2016 at 5:28am PDT