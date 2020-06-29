Beyoncé Encouraged Fans to "Dismantle the Racist and Unequal System" In a Moving Acceptance Speech
Michelle Obama presented her with the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards.
On Sunday night, Beyoncé was awarded the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards. The artist was presented the honor by none other than First Lady Michelle Obama. "To my girl, I just want to say you inspire me," Obama said. "You inspire all of us."
In a pre-recorded video acceptance speech, Beyoncé looked stunning wearing a black strapless top and a diamond choker. She used the moment to call attention to the Black Lives Matter movement and the importance of voting. "Your voices are being heard and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain," Beyoncé said. "Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I'm encouraging you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle the racist and unequal system."
She added: "We have to vote like our life depends on it because it does."
This moment was the cherry on the top of an incredible week for the singer. On Saturday, she released the trailer for her "Black Is King" visual album coming to Disney+. In a lengthy Instagram post, she opened up about the experience while sharing the video.
"The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books," she wrote. "With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy."
She went on to talk about how she has spent time studying and learning about the history of different African customs, encouraging her followers to do the same. "This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts," she continued. " This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride."
"Black Is King" will premiere globally on July 31 and feature special guests, including Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, and Childish Gambino, as well as husband Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy.