How Many Grammys Does Beyoncé Have?

They don't call her "Queen B" for no reason.

Beyoncé Knowles is one of the most successful artists of our time, and her Grammy track record reflects it. The singer has a long history of being nominated for (and taking home) Grammy Awards, so in lieu of the 2018 Grammy Awards, let's take a look back at a record worth spotlighting.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

According to The Recording Academy, Beyoncé has an astounding 63 Grammy nominations to her name. This makes her the most-nominated female artist in the entire history of the Grammys.

She won her first three Grammys as a member of Destiny's Child, though the majority of her Grammys come from her solo work. And just how many Grammys has she won?

An impressive 22 in total. Now that's a record worth aspiring to hold.