Beyoncé Just Dropped a New Music Video Full of Family Footage

Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Olivia Bahou
Apr 04, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

Today is Beyoncé and Jay Z’s ninth wedding anniversary, but we’re the ones who got the ultimate gift. In honor of the special day, Queen Bey blessed us with a new version of her 2015 song, “Die with You,” and a music video chock-full of home video footage that will make you forget all about Becky with the Good Hair.

“’Cause darling I wake up just to sleep with you / I open my eyes so I can see with you / and I live so I can die with you,” Beyoncé sings to Jay in the updated version of the track in honor of their ninth anniversary. The music video, which also dropped on Tidal on Tuesday, follows their relationship from the early days to their 2008 wedding, the birth of now 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, and Bey’s second pregnancy (in case you happened to forget that she was expecting twins).

Queen Bey also released a playlist for her hubby, with songs like Sade’s “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You,” and Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U.”

VIDEO: 11 Times Beyoncé Dressed Like an Actual Bride

 

If you weren’t a member of the Beyhive, this music video could seriously convert you. Keep scrolling for the sweetest never-before-seen moments from Bey’s new track, “Die With You.”

1 of 8 Courtesy

Further proof she is his QUEEN.

2 of 8 Courtesy

A tattoo is forever.

3 of 8 Courtesy

But a massive rock doesn't hurt either.

4 of 8 Courtesy

You haven't LIVED until you've seen Jay feed Bey wedding cake.

5 of 8 Courtesy

Of course, Bey looks flawless after giving birth.

6 of 8 Courtesy

Seriously the cutest.

7 of 8 Courtesy

That's a power couple.

8 of 8 Courtesy

Blue is already the best big sister.

