Beyoncé's Best Throwback Maternity Looks

Kristian Dowling/PictureGroup
Isabel Jones
Feb 06, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Rejoice, a new wave of Beyoncé maternity looks is upon us! We cannot wait to see what Queen Bey decides to wear for her performance at the Grammys and her headlining turn at Coachella (though we have a few suggestions…)

Unfortunately, those two appearances might be the only maternity style moments we get from the notoriously private superstar, this go-around at least (we’re thinking triplets in 2018?).  But fear not, we have a pregnancy full of glamorous maternity lewks thanks to now 5-year-old Blue Ivy.

VIDEO: The Internet-Breaking Beyoncé Maternity Shoot

 

Live vicariously through her epic maternity ensembles of 2011 with these incredible bump-bearing styles from the true Queen—but keep your eyes peeled, Bey might just surprise us with some unexpected outings.

 

1 of 8 Jason Merritt/Getty

August 28, 2011

Bey arrived at the 2011 Video Music Awards in this billowing burnt orange gown, cradling the bump she'd officially debut later in the evening. 

2 of 8 Kristian Dowling/PictureGroup

August 28, 2011

The world debut of Baby bump Blue! Yoncé gave the public its first glimpse of her pregnant belly while belting "Love on Top" at the 2011 VMAs in a glittery purple blazer and high-waisted trousers. 

3 of 8 Mike Coppola/Getty

September 13, 2011

Mrs. Carter glittered in gold during Mercedes-Benz fashion week. 

4 of 8 Michael Buckner/Getty

September 13, 2011

The chart-topping singer skillfully hid her bump beneath a flouncy thigh-brushing mini dress. 

5 of 8 Jemal Countess/WireImage

September 13, 2011

Bey showed off a sliver of ribcage in this empire-waisted floor-length gown. 

6 of 8

September 18, 2011

Bey's first pregnancy didn't keep her from flashing some skin. The Destiny's Child alum was absolutely glowing when she stepped out in this plunging sequined jumpsuit.

7 of 8 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

September 21, 2011

Bey bared some serious leg and drew attention to her burgeoning bump in a metallic mini dress.

8 of 8 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

September 22, 2011

She put her baby bump on display in this multi-media halter gown. 

