Beyoncé's Best Throwback Maternity Looks

Rejoice, a new wave of Beyoncé maternity looks is upon us! We cannot wait to see what Queen Bey decides to wear for her performance at the Grammys and her headlining turn at Coachella (though we have a few suggestions…)

Unfortunately, those two appearances might be the only maternity style moments we get from the notoriously private superstar, this go-around at least (we’re thinking triplets in 2018?). But fear not, we have a pregnancy full of glamorous maternity lewks thanks to now 5-year-old Blue Ivy.

Live vicariously through her epic maternity ensembles of 2011 with these incredible bump-bearing styles from the true Queen—but keep your eyes peeled, Bey might just surprise us with some unexpected outings.