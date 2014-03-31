Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's Mother-Daughter Instagram Moment, Plus More Celeb Shots From the Weekend

Jennifer Davis
Mar 31, 2014 @ 3:04 pm

It's Monday, which means it's time to reminisce about the weekend with our celebrity Instagram round-up! From Beyonce and Blue Ivy's mother-daughter moment to Lupita Nyong'o's New York City adventures, our favorite social-media happy stars were out and about capturing their favorite things about the weekend. Click through the gallery to check out the photos we think are worthy of a double-tap.

Beyonce

Aw! Beyonce shared this adorable mother-daughter moment as she and Blue Ivy left their hotel.

Lupita Nyong'o

Spotted: Lupita Nyong'o capturing her name around New York City.
Nicki Minaj

Minaj helped turn a 5-year-old cancer patient's dream into a reality! The superstar spent time with her and even gave her a pink wig.
Selena Gomez and Lily Collins

Gomez shared this photo of herself and BFF Lily Collins with the catpion "Lily + Selena = friends forever."
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries star enjoyed a Sunday filled with bowling and friends.
Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, and Gabourey Sidibe

American Horror Story went to Paley Fest, and Emma Roberts couldn't resist taking a selfie with co-stars Gabourey Sidibe and fiance Evan Peters.
Ryan Phillippe

The actor posted an adorable shot of this too-cute pup, and we fell in love.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Darren Criss, and Justin Mikita

The trio headed to Broadway to see the opening of Idinia Menzel's new musical, If/Then.
Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery headed to the park in London to bask in the city's sunny weather.
InStyle

It's now green week at InStyle! Show us how you incorporate the shade into your life by sharing a photo on Instagram using #SayItWithColor.

