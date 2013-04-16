Beyonce’s Most Scandalous Tour Costume Ever: Exclusive Details from Designers, The Blonds

Kauffman/GoldenEye/Splash; Courtesy Photo
Meghan Blalock
Apr 16, 2013 @ 4:45 pm

Beyoncé opened her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in Belgrade last night and debuted the most scandalous costume we've ever seen her wear: This crystal-encrusted bodysuit, inspired by the nude female form. Designed by costume specialists The Blonds (as seen in the sketch they provided above), the piece incorporated more than 30,000 hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals, and it took around 600 hours to create. "When Beyoncé's creative director Ty Hunter first approached us about collaborating on the Mrs. Carter World Tour, we were ecstatic to say the least!" designer David Blond exclusively told InStyle.com. "The idea was to celebrate the female form, which is something we always strive to do with every collection." His design partner Phillipe echoed: "Our original inspiration was the female nudes painted by Tamara de Lempicka and the idea of being covered in crystallized honey which provided the color palette. This is a couture piece for a legend, so there was no holding back and it was beyond what we had ever attempted before. We believe it is one of the most provocative and glamorous looks ever seen on the stage." It is indeed! Click on the photo above to see the full costume, plus more of her designer looks from the show.

1 of 7 Kauffman/GoldenEye/Splash

The Blonds

The Blonds designed Beyonce's opening bodysuit, a crystal-covered creation that pays homage to the female form. "To start, Phillipe hand-painted the suit on Beyonce to achieve the correct shading," designer David Blond said. "Then the piece was hand-embroidered with approximately 30,000 Swarovski crystals that took more than 600 hours to apply.”
2 of 7 Frank Micelotta/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images

Ralph & Russo

Beyoncé gave new meaning to the peplum in this custom-designed Ralph & Russo number. Look closely: the frock is embellished with crystals and pearls.
3 of 7 Yosra El-Essawy/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images

Emilio Pucci

Some of Bey's stage looks for the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, like this sparkling black bodysuit, were designed by Emilio Pucci creative director Peter Dundas, who collaborated with Mrs. Carter on the project. They worked together to achieve Bey’s “modern take on glamor,” according to a statement from the brand. “Dressing someone like Beyonce is beyond great," Dundas told InStyle.com. "She's an incredible mix of beauty, artistry, and just pure energy. Watching her rehearse before our midnight fittings made me want to run home and sketch!"
4 of 7 Frank Micelotta/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images

Emilio Pucci

Dundas' Pucci looks took inspiration from the Italian brand’s fall 2013 runway collection, but worked to “reinterpret the rock goddess theme through fabric and proportions that would allow for the complexity of choreography and complement the theatrical storytelling of the show. Beyonce is a true icon and doing the costumes for her show was a privilege for me and for Emilio Pucci.”
5 of 7 Yosra El-Essawy/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images

DSquared2 and Julien Macdonald

DSquared2 designers Dean and Dan Caten, along with British designer Julien Macdonald, also created some of Beyoncé's stage looks, like this flowing cutout gown in a showstopping coral.
6 of 7 Frank Micelotta/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images

Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman collaborated with Queen Bey on her shoes, including these black stiletto booties. “Creating footwear for Beyonce’s shows has been one of my most inspiring projects," said Stuart Weitzman. "She and her entire team know exactly what they need, always focusing on the fashion and the function of the styles that will be worn."
7 of 7 Kaufman/GoldenEye/Splash

Sparkling Bodysuit

Beyonce slipped into something a bit more modest—but just as glittery—for a low-lit portion of her show.

