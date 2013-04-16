Beyonce’s Most Scandalous Tour Costume Ever: Exclusive Details from Designers, The Blonds

Beyoncé opened her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in Belgrade last night and debuted the most scandalous costume we've ever seen her wear: This crystal-encrusted bodysuit, inspired by the nude female form. Designed by costume specialists The Blonds (as seen in the sketch they provided above), the piece incorporated more than 30,000 hand-embroidered Swarovski crystals, and it took around 600 hours to create. "When Beyoncé's creative director Ty Hunter first approached us about collaborating on the Mrs. Carter World Tour, we were ecstatic to say the least!" designer David Blond exclusively told InStyle.com. "The idea was to celebrate the female form, which is something we always strive to do with every collection." His design partner Phillipe echoed: "Our original inspiration was the female nudes painted by Tamara de Lempicka and the idea of being covered in crystallized honey which provided the color palette. This is a couture piece for a legend, so there was no holding back and it was beyond what we had ever attempted before. We believe it is one of the most provocative and glamorous looks ever seen on the stage." It is indeed! Click on the photo above to see the full costume, plus more of her designer looks from the show.

