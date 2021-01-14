Betty White Will Celebrate Her 99th Birthday In the Most Betty White Way
Love this for her.
Betty White is turning 99 on Sunday — and she intends to make the most out of her quarantine birthday.
Speaking to ET, White shared her plans for the big day, adding, "You probably didn't ask, but I'll tell you anyway."
"What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day," she said.
The Pet Set is White's syndicated show from the 1970s, fittingly, all about her love of animals, and featured fellow actors such as Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore, and James Stewart, alongside their pets. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the show will be re-released on DVD and streaming next month to commemorate its 50th anniversary — meaning White will be working on giving us a gift during her birthday.
Giving us joy and feeding ducks? Sounds like Betty White will be spending her birthday being the national treasure she is.