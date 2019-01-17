Image zoom Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Whether you’re a dedicated Golden Girls fan or simply have mad respect for her as a seasoned female entertainer, Betty White is most definitely an American treasure — just ask, well, anyone.

Even though she is certainly known for her role as Rose (a quarter of the hilarious women who made up the iconic Golden Girls cast), White had already snagged roles prior to stepping into that part, including a longstanding part as Sue Ann Nivens — ”The Happy Homemaker” — on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Later television shows included Hot In Cleveland and even Saturday Night Live, where she became the oldest host to appear on the late-night show.

And while White turns 97 today, she shows no signs of stopping. With a career like that, it’s hard to imagine the five-time Emmy award-winning actress doesn’t have a nicely padded bank account, but what is Betty White’s net worth?

VIDEO: 10 Times Ellen DeGeneres Inspired Us All

It turns out the actual figure is a bit unclear. According to Bankrate, White’s net worth clocks in at $45 million, a figure the website attributes to everything from White’s early roles on programs like The Mary Tyler Moore Show to her most recent series, Hot In Cleveland, which ended in 2015. Money confirmed this figure in a 2017 article for White’s 95th birthday

On the other hand, Celebrity Net Worth says White has a net worth of $75 million, noting that she made $75,000 per episode of Hot In Cleveland, where she played Elka Ostrovsky and earned two Screen Actors Guild awards for the role.

The Richest quotes White’s net worth at $18 million, but that figure was last updated in 2014.

RELATED: 11 Times 96-Year-Old Betty White Told It Like It Is

White began her television career in the late 1930s, getting her start as an assistant at a Los Angeles television station, according to Biography.com. She went on to produce and star in her own television show, Life With Elizabeth, in the 1950s which led to a role in The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the 1970s, the website noted. White scored two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during her time on the show.

“Mary Tyler Moore, Grant Tinker, Allen Ludden and I had some of the best times of my life together,” White wrote on Instagram after Moore died in January 2017 (Tinker was married to Moore until 1981 and Ludden is White’s late husband). “She was special.”

From there, White was with Golden Girls throughout its seven-season run and, after it ended in 1992, went on to nab recurring roles on shows like Boston Legal and The Bold and the Beautiful, as well as the 2009 movie The Proposal, according to Biography.com. Then in 2010, at age 88, White was asked to appear on SNL after a Facebook campaign petitioned for her to host the show.

At the time, White told Newsweek the show was “the scariest thing I've ever done. It was really funny stuff, but it was a challenge."

White also joined the cast of Hot In Cleveland in 2010, alongside Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick, and also hosted Betty White's Off Their Rockers, a hidden-camera show that featured senior citizens performing pranks.

This past summer, PBS paid tribute to the television pioneer with the special, Betty White: First Lady of Television.

The documentary showcases White's historic entertainment career and features interviews with her friends and colleagues, including Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Bertinelli, Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey and Valerie Harper, according to USA Today.

Outside of acting, White is also the author of several books, including Betty White In Person, Here We Go Again: My Life in Television and If You Ask Me (And Of Course You Won't). One book — Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo — is a nod to White’s role as an avid animal advocate

As if we needed another reason to love her.