whitelogo
whitelogo
Betty White
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Betty White
Celebrity
Happy 95th, Betty White! 11 Times She Told It Like It Is
Jan 17, 2018 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Betty White's Secrets to a Happy Life Include "Vodka and Hot Dogs"
Jan 07, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
We Are 100% Here for the
Golden Girls
Edition of Clue
May 18, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Betty White Mourns Co-Star and Friend Mary Tyler Moore
Jan 27, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Get a First Look Inside the New
Golden Girls
Café
Jan 12, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Transformations
Betty White's Changing Looks
Dec 01, 2016 @ 7:00 am
Celebrity
Age Ain't Nothin' but a Number: Betty White Is Still Up for Dating at 94
Nov 24, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
5 Things You Didn’t Know about
Baby Daddy
’s Chelsea Kane
Jun 15, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Watch Betty White, aka Ryan Reynolds Superfan, Hilariously Review Deadpool
Feb 12, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
It's Betty White’s 94th Birthday! Have a Laugh at Her Funniest Late-Night TV Moments
Jan 16, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Betty White Likes Her Men Clean-Shaven, Finds Out She's
Actually
Older Than Sliced Bread
Jan 13, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Social Media Awards
Who Will Win Rookie of the Year? Vote Now in
InStyle
's Social Media Awards
Sep 03, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Bones
Taps Betty White as New Squintern
Aug 28, 2015 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Watch "Diva" Betty White Prank Call James Corden
Jun 10, 2015 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
Betty White Is Now on Instagram
Jun 04, 2015 @ 10:00 am
Emmys
Daytime Emmy Awards 2015: Find Out the Winners
Apr 27, 2015 @ 3:45 pm
Movies
The Age of Adaline
’s Michiel Huisman on Blake Lively: Something in Her Has Kind of Always Been a Mom
Apr 16, 2015 @ 1:02 pm
People's Choice Awards
Our 5 Favorite Moments from the 2015 People's Choice Awards
Jan 08, 2015 @ 5:00 am
Videos
Watch Betty White's Adorable Christmas Sing-a-Long on The Late Late Show
Dec 18, 2014 @ 10:23 am
Transformations
Happy Birthday, Betty White! See Her Transformation
Jan 17, 2013 @ 2:15 pm
Happy Birthday Betty White: See Her Transformation!
Jan 17, 2012 @ 10:30 am
SAG Awards
16 Fun Facts About SAG Awards Fashion
Jan 31, 2011 @ 5:27 pm
Celebrity
Stars Rock the Red Carpet at BAFTA Britannia Awards
Nov 05, 2010 @ 11:38 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!