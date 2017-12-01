whitelogo
Bette Midler
Celebrity
Geraldo Rivera Apologizes to Bette Midler After Groping Allegations
Dec 01, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Celebrity
Bette Midler Says Geraldo Rivera Has "Yet to Apologize" for Allegedly Groping Her in the 1970s
Nov 30, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Bette Midler Slams the
Hocus Pocus
Remake, Says It’ll Be “Cheap”
Oct 31, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Hocus Pocus
Is Getting Another Movie—but It's Not the One You Wanted
Sep 28, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Bette Midler's Daughter, Sophie von Haselberg, on Stepping Into the Spotlight
Jun 15, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Tony Awards
Didn't Watch the 2017 Tony Awards? Here's What You Missed
Jun 12, 2017 @ 6:15 am
Videos
Tony Awards 2017: See the Full List of Nominees
May 02, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Most Recent
Reviews & Coverage
5 Beloved Movies Coming To Broadway This Spring
Apr 07, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Movies
A Binge-Watching Guide for When You're Single and Loving It
Feb 07, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
Need a New Karaoke Song? Let Ariana Grande's Sexy Lip Sync Inspire You
Dec 25, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
Idina Menzel Covers "Wind Beneath My Wings" in
Beaches
Remake Trailer
Nov 29, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Halloween
These Are the Best Halloween Movies to Watch If You're Scared of Everything
Oct 22, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Video Music Awards
#FlashbackFriday: See What the Stars Wore to the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards
Aug 26, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
The Voice
: Bette Midler Serving as Mentor for Team Blake
Jul 29, 2016 @ 10:45 am
MTV Movie Awards
Melissa McCarthy Is the First Female to Receive Comedic Genius Honor at the MTV Movie Awards
Apr 10, 2016 @ 9:45 pm
Celebrity
Bette Midler Challenges Kim Kardashian to Put Her Selfie to Good Use
Mar 10, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Bette Midler Is Returning to Broadway in
Hello, Dolly!
Jan 19, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Bette Midler Is the Latest Star of Marc Jacobs’s Spring 2016 Campaign
Jan 15, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
First Wives Club
Alums Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton to Reunite for a Netflix Movie
Dec 17, 2015 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Happy 70th Birthday to Bette Midler! See 11 of Her Funniest Instagram Moments
Dec 01, 2015 @ 7:15 am
Fashion Week
Bette Midler Dishes on Marc Jacobs's Theatrical Spring 2016 Collection from the Front Row
Sep 18, 2015 @ 9:15 am
Tech
The Holiday Weekend's Best Celeb Instagrams, Including Kim Kardashian's Easter Throwback
Apr 06, 2015 @ 11:44 am
Videos
Bette Midler Reminisces About Michael Jackson and Recording "We Are the World"
Mar 10, 2015 @ 8:21 am
