Honoring Bette Davis on What Would Have Been Her 108th Birthday

Today we're honoring a trailblazer of an actress, Bette Davis, who would have celebrated her 108th birthday today. The icon is known for her legendary film roles and her quippy style of speaking—not to mention those stunning eyes, which became the inspiration of the 1981 hit song, "Bette Davis Eyes" by Kim Carnes (and was covered by Leighton Meester in 2008).

As for Davis's body of work, she holds an impressive list of accolades including two Oscars for Best Actress in a Leading Role in the 1935 movie, Dangerous, and again in 1938 for Jezebel. She starred in almost 100 films—including classics Of Human Bondage, The Little Foxes and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

PHOTOS: Fashion Flashback: Famous Cut-Outs Through the Years (Including Bette Davis)

However, it was her role as the cool talking stage actress Margo Channing in All About Eve, for which she was best known and where she delivered the now iconic line, "Fasten your seat belts: It's going to be a bumpy night."

The stage actress-turned Hollywood star also went on to become the first woman to ever receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute. She was also given a 1986 César Award of the French film industry as well as the Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievements in the performing arts in 1987.

As prove of her tenacity, Davis continued acting right up until her death in 1989 from succumbing to breast cancer at the age of 81. In honor of the unapologetic Davis and her legacy, we're paying homage to Old Hollywood with a quick lesson in its glamour.