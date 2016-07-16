Betsey Johnson Just Listed Her Posh N.Y.C. Condo for $2.25 Million—See Inside! 

Oh, Betsey Johnson. We seriously love the fashion designer for her wacky ways on the red carpet and her free-to-be-pink clothing creations. Johnson, 73, doesn't hold back when creating her runway collections—and so, naturally, her for-sale apartment is just as spunky.

Listed at $2.25 million, the lavish N.Y.C. pad has all the pink and feminine touches you'd expect from Johnson's living quarters. Inside the one-bedroom, two-bath home, interested buyers can expect endless amenities, including oversized windows, large bathrooms with two marble tubs, an open kitchen, and hardwood floors. Outside, on the terrace, homeowners can enjoy beautiful Central Park views from the Upper East Side location.

To see inside Johnson's dream-like condo, keep scrolling through the photos below.