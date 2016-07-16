Betsey Johnson Just Listed Her Posh N.Y.C. Condo for $2.25 Million—See Inside! 

Anna Hecht
Jul 15, 2016

Oh, Betsey Johnson. We seriously love the fashion designer for her wacky ways on the red carpet and her free-to-be-pink clothing creations. Johnson, 73, doesn't hold back when creating her runway collections—and so, naturally, her for-sale apartment is just as spunky.

Listed at $2.25 million, the lavish N.Y.C. pad has all the pink and feminine touches you'd expect from Johnson's living quarters. Inside the one-bedroom, two-bath home, interested buyers can expect endless amenities, including oversized windows, large bathrooms with two marble tubs, an open kitchen, and hardwood floors. Outside, on the terrace, homeowners can enjoy beautiful Central Park views from the Upper East Side location.

To see inside Johnson's dream-like condo, keep scrolling through the photos below. 

The Kitchen

Whipping up 5-star meals is a breeze in this all-white-everything kitchen.

The Living Room

Of course, there's no shortage of pink in Johnson's main living room. We especially love the hot pink rug, which pops agains the cool white walls. 

The Master Bedroom 

With mirrored closet doors and expansive windows, these sleeping quarters are some of the chicest we've seen.

The Terrace

The terrace offers gorgeous Upper East Side views when spending time outdoors. 

The Bathroom

The bathroom, with a white color scheme and giant soaking tub, offers a spa-like experience right from home.

