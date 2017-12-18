whitelogo
Betsey Johnson
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Celebrity
Betsey Johnson
Gift Guides
Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Betsey Johnson
Dec 18, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Celebrity
Brooke Shields Has a Tip for Stepping Out of a Car While Wearing a Short Dress
Aug 08, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Betsey Johnson's Mexican Villa is Available for Your Next Girls' Trip—And It's Pretty Affordable!
Jul 25, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Betsey Johnson Just Listed Her Posh N.Y.C. Condo for $2.25 Million—See Inside!
Jul 15, 2016 @ 8:00 pm
Fashion
See 8 Fashion Designers in Their Signature Uniforms
Apr 11, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Clothing
8 Times Birthday Girl Betsey Johnson Did the Splits in Public
Aug 10, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Clothing
What Maddie Ziegler Thinks of Fronting the Betsey Johnson x Capezio Collaboration
Jul 09, 2015 @ 1:00 pm
Most Recent
CFDA Awards
The Top 10 Memorable Moments from the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards
Jun 02, 2015 @ 7:30 am
Reviews & Coverage
Fern Mallis Brings Her Legendary Fashion Interviews to Everyone with a New Book
Apr 13, 2015 @ 8:30 am
Fashion
Age-Wise Style: Say It with Flowers
Mar 25, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
CFDA Awards
The 2015 CFDA Nominations Are Out
Mar 17, 2015 @ 8:32 am
Makeup
Beauty Forecast: See All Our Favorite Looks from #NYFW Spring 2015
Sep 14, 2014 @ 11:32 am
Makeup
Fashion Week Spring 2015: See All of Our Favorite Runway Manicures!
Sep 12, 2014 @ 7:19 pm
Fashion Week
14 Female Military Veterans Kick Off #NYFW with Runway Show
Sep 04, 2014 @ 4:50 pm
TV Shows
Who'll Be Joining Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars? Find Out Here
Sep 04, 2014 @ 2:30 pm
Health & Fitness
Betsey Johnson Is Launching a Splashy Line of Activewear!
Sep 04, 2014 @ 2:01 pm
Movies
The Wizard of Oz
Characters Get the Couture Treatment from Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Betsey Johnson, and More
Sep 01, 2014 @ 9:20 am
Celebrity
Maria Sharapova Serves Up a Fashion Win at the CFDA's Party for Pink
Aug 21, 2014 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
Happy 72nd Birthday, Betsey Johnson!
Aug 10, 2014 @ 2:33 pm
Celebrity
Moove
Over Snakeskin: Is Cow Print Having a Moment?
May 31, 2014 @ 2:45 pm
Fashion
The '90s Are Alive and Well! Betsey Johnson Revives Her Iconic Must-Have Styles
Apr 22, 2014 @ 2:31 pm
Fashion Week
News Alert: Betsey Johnson Is Taking Over NYC's Times Square Today!
Feb 12, 2014 @ 5:13 am
Pageants
Miss USA 2013: Which State Are You Rooting For?
Jun 16, 2013 @ 3:00 pm
