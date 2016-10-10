Bethenny Frankel's Tribeca Home Is on the Market for $6.95 Million—Check Out the Real Housewife's Former Pad

Evan Joseph and Rich Caplan; Getty
Isabel Jones
Oct 10, 2016

Queen of the Real Housewives of New York City empire Bethenny Frankel just listed the Tribeca palace she once shared with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy and their 6-year-old daughter, Bryn.

The reality star and lifestyle guru purchased the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom loft back in 2011, when she and Hoppy had just welcomed their daughter, prior to their divorce.

After much contention, Frankel’s 3,600-square-foot apartment is finally on the market—and the Hudson Street pad can be yours for $6.95 million. It’s a lofty price tag for most, but the perks of the condo include a private parking garage, a dressing room large enough that the apartment’s listing suggests it “can easily be converted back into an additional bedroom,” a 24-hour-doorman, and, best of all: Living here gives you the right to call Jay Z and Beyoncé your neighbors—they own the building's penthouse! Housewarming party, anyone?

Additional features include a laundry room, storage room (supplementary to the many, many closets), nearly 11-foot-8 ceilings, and the glamorous white columns that decorate the living area.

Want to get in touch with the real estate agent? Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund is eagerly awaiting your call:

VIDEO: Take a Look Inside Bethenny Frankel's Newly Listed Loft

Browse through the photos below for a closer look at Frankel's Tribeca loft.

1 of 8 Evan Joseph and Rich Caplan

BEDROOM

This sweet children’s bedroom features pale pink accents and soft monkey-patterned wallpaper—perfect for the ultimate sleepover party.

2 of 8 Evan Joseph and Rich Caplan

BATHROOM

Dual sinks and generous cabinet space make the marble-lined master bathroom a newlywed’s dream.

3 of 8 Evan Joseph and Rich Caplan

OFFICE

How could you not be productive in this dreamy home office? If work isn’t your thing, the sleek space also seems an ideal spot to enjoy a low-cal Skinnygirl cocktail.

4 of 8 Evan Joseph and Rich Caplan

MASTER BEDROOM

The peaceful master bedroom has an entire wall of closet space. We can’t imagine that this wasn’t a happy retreat for Bethenny.

5 of 8 Evan Joseph and Rich Caplan

DRESSING ROOM

If the closet wall wasn’t quite decadent enough, you’re in luck—the master bedroom also houses a personal dressing room. Again, seems like a good spot to enjoy a Skinnygirl margarita (or two).

6 of 8 Evan Joseph and Rich Caplan

LIVING ROOM

The “Skinny Girl’s” modern living room would be the perfect locale for a Real Housewives reunion—hardwood floors and minimalist décor welcome guests in style.

7 of 8 Evan Joseph and Rich Caplan

BEDROOM

Floor-to-ceiling windows and a chalkboard wall? Childhood doesn’t get much better than that.

8 of 8 Evan Joseph and Rich Caplan

KITCHEN

The loft’s window-lined kitchen houses state-of-the-art appliances and (of course) a wine refrigerator with the capacity to hold 180 bottles. Time to stock up on Skinnygirl Moscato?

