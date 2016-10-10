Bethenny Frankel's Tribeca Home Is on the Market for $6.95 Million—Check Out the Real Housewife's Former Pad

Queen of the Real Housewives of New York City empire Bethenny Frankel just listed the Tribeca palace she once shared with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy and their 6-year-old daughter, Bryn.

The reality star and lifestyle guru purchased the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom loft back in 2011, when she and Hoppy had just welcomed their daughter, prior to their divorce.

After much contention, Frankel’s 3,600-square-foot apartment is finally on the market—and the Hudson Street pad can be yours for $6.95 million. It’s a lofty price tag for most, but the perks of the condo include a private parking garage, a dressing room large enough that the apartment’s listing suggests it “can easily be converted back into an additional bedroom,” a 24-hour-doorman, and, best of all: Living here gives you the right to call Jay Z and Beyoncé your neighbors—they own the building's penthouse! Housewarming party, anyone?

Additional features include a laundry room, storage room (supplementary to the many, many closets), nearly 11-foot-8 ceilings, and the glamorous white columns that decorate the living area.

