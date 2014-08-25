Found It! Shop Beyoncé's VMA Nail Polish, and See More of Last Night's Best Manicures

Hey, Mrs. Carter! Last night at the MTV VMAs, Beyoncé closed out the show by performing not one, but all 14 tracks from her self-titled visual album, further validating her title as queen. Of course, the star looked nothing short of flawless, complementing her mosaic Tom Ford bodysuit with a steely silver lacquer. After a layer of Nails Inc's Nail Kale Base Coat ($15; sephora.com), her manicurist Lisa Logan applied a few even coats of the pewter Cambridge Terrace hue ($10; nailsinc.com). Because metallic polishes tend to emphasize flaws on your nail bed, we recommend giving your digits a good buffing before applying color for the smoothest finish possible. For a jewel-like finish that wouldn't quit, Logan then finished the look with a sweep of Nails Inc's Gel Effect Top Coat ($15; sephora.com).

