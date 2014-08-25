Found It! Shop Beyoncé's VMA Nail Polish, and See More of Last Night's Best Manicures

Hey, Mrs. Carter! Last night at the MTV VMAs, Beyoncé closed out the show by performing not one, but all 14 tracks from her self-titled visual album, further validating her title as queen. Of course, the star looked nothing short of flawless, complementing her mosaic Tom Ford bodysuit with a steely silver lacquer. After a layer of Nails Inc's Nail Kale Base Coat ($15; sephora.com), her manicurist Lisa Logan applied a few even coats of the pewter Cambridge Terrace hue ($10; nailsinc.com). Because metallic polishes tend to emphasize flaws on your nail bed, we recommend giving your digits a good buffing before applying color for the smoothest finish possible. For a jewel-like finish that wouldn't quit, Logan then finished the look with a sweep of Nails Inc's Gel Effect Top Coat ($15; sephora.com).

Beyoncé wasn't the only star with a strong nail game! We took a retrospective look at VMA shows of years past to round up the best manis of all time—including the many looks we spotted last night. Click through our gallery to see even more of the best VMA manicures!

1 of 23 Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

Beyoncé

There's no question that Beyoncé's performance was the act of the night, and true to form, her manicure was nothing short of flawless. In line with the metallic theme of her Tom Ford jumpsuit, Queen Bey chose Nails Inc's Cambridge Terrace ($10; nailsinc.com), a steely silver tone.
2 of 23 FilmMagic; Rex USA

Nicki Minaj

The only thing more attention-grabbing than Minaj's Anaconda-themed YSL number? Her standout manicure, of course. The star went bold with oversized crystals layered on an iridescent nail color.
3 of 23 FilmMagic; AFF-USA

Laverne Cox

Litchfield's resident glamour girl paired her stunning dress with a graphic blue and silver pattern.
4 of 23 Michael Kovac/WireImage

Katy Perry

Never one to shy away from a style risk, Perry accented her Britney Spears-inspired getup with lengthy, denim-toned talons.
5 of 23 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Gwen Stefani

Now here's how you do the matchy-matchy effect right! Stefani mirrored the sleek lines of her pink jumpsuit with an inky black lacquer.
6 of 23 C Flanigan/Getty Images

Chloe Moretz

The actress wore a neutral grey tone, and added a swipe of rose gold polish along the base of each nail.
7 of 23 Splash News and Picture

Rita Ora

Ora kept the red-hot motif going strong from head to toe, topping off her crimson nails with white 3D accents.
8 of 23 AKM-GSI

Kesha

Perhaps to mirror her cotton candy-esque highlights, the singer lacquered up in a pastel blue shade.
9 of 23 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Beyonce, 2009

Sasha Fierce, indeed! Rather than matching her nails to her silver outfit for her "Single Ladies" performance, Queen Bey contrasted the look with a metallic red lacquer-and even had her backup dancers follow suit.
10 of 23 Gregg DeGuire/PictureGroup

Lady Gaga, 2010

What's the best color to pair with a dress made of raw meat? If you're Lady Gaga, a neutral putty tone on a pointed stiletto shape is the way to go.
11 of 23 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rihanna, 2008

Back in 2008, manicure queen Rihanna lacquered up in a shiny black hue, which was accented by hot pink detail.
12 of 23 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Katy Perry, 2011

Sometimes, a matchy-matchy color palette can be more chic than cringe-worthy, and we're looking to Perry's mani as proof. The star remixed the dominant hues from her ensemble for her intricate nail design. Then, later in the evening...
13 of 23 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Katy Perry, 2011

...she switched things up for the after-party, showcasing a custom checker-print Minx design, which swapped the traditional half-moon for a record along the base of her nail.
14 of 23 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nicki Minaj, 2011

During her "Harajuku Barbie" phase, the ever-daring Minaj continued the technicolor feeling of her outfit onto her nails with long, cotton candy-esque nail art.
15 of 23 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Demi Lovato, 2011

Who knew heavy metal could be so glam? Always one to rock an edgy look, Lovato mirrored her metallic dress with silver gel nails, which had a slightly pointed tip.
16 of 23 James Devaney/WireImage

Jennifer Hudson, 2013

Hudson carried the sleek color scheme of her black and white ensemble onto her nails with a steely pewter lacquer that had a matte, glittered effect.
17 of 23 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

Miley Cyrus, 2013

She can't stop! Shortly before Twerk-a-thon 2013, Cyrus donned lengthy white talons with her name spelled out in letters on each of her five fingers.
18 of 23 RJ Capak/WireImage

Gwen Stefani, 2001

Early in the millennium, Stefani paired her retro-inspired pin-up girl look with lengthy red nails, with one hand topped off with a shiny metallic tip-the perfect complement to her shiny red and white top.
19 of 23 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Katy Perry, 2012

To complement her black leather getup, Perry went for a rose-printed motif with a solo red statement nail.
20 of 23 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rihanna, 2012

The same year she unveiled her pixie cut on the red carpet, Rihanna decked out four of her nails in a $100 bill motif, then added a British pound accent to her thumb.
21 of 23 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nicki Minaj, 2012

Minaj paired her lace bodysuit and neon-tinted strands with a pink marbled manicure.
22 of 23 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Alicia Keys, 2009

Though the ombre effect had just started trending in hair, Keys repurposed the subtle fade in color onto her manicure by giving her nails a subtle graduation from metallic black to opalescent pearl.
23 of 23 Chris Polk/Getty Images

Katy Perry, 2010

Perry's creative nail art streak begins! In 2010, the star wore a custom Minx design of then-beau Russell Brand.

