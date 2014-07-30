Best VIP Access

InStyle.com
Jul 30, 2014 @ 1:42 pm
SMA - Lea Michele
pinterest
Lea Michele

Follow her: Twitter @msleamichele
Instagram @msleamichele
Among updates of her favorite people, places, and things, Michele fills in her 4.4 million+ Twitter followers and over 1.6 million Instagram followers on the little details in her life?including backstage moments of every red carpet event.
Shown here: Lea at the Fox UpFronts in NYC "With the great Zooey D"

Instagram/msleamichele
SMA 2014 - Lucy Hale
pinterest
Lucy Hale
Follow her: Twitter @lucyhale
Instagram @lucyhale
Hale never forgets to show her 3.8 million+ Twitter fans and 4 million+ Instagram followers every side of her life as a singer and actress?from live performances on stage to film scenes on set.
Shown here: Lucy hanging with a "couple a studs @keeoone @ianmharding"
Instagram/lucyhale
SMA 2014 - Nicole Richie
pinterest
Nicole Richie
Follow her: Twitter @nicolerichie
Instagram @nicolerichie
Richie takes her 4.44 million+ Twitter followers and 2.2 million+ Instagram followers behind the scenes of her new series Candidly Nicole.
Shown here: "Ladies Night @derekblasberg @mrjoezee @zac_posen #StyleAwards"
Instagram/nicolerichie
SMA 2014 - Kelly Osbourne
pinterest
Kelly Osbourne
Follow her: Twitter @kellyosbourne
Instagram @kellyosbourne
Known for her signature purple hair, the 'Fashion Police' co-host has over 3.73 million Twitter followers and 1 million+ Instagram followers who have exclusive looks to her fabulous hair appointments.
Shown here: Osbourne keeping up with the Kardashians.
Instagram/kellyosbourne
SMA 2014 - Selena Gomez
pinterest
Selena Gomez
Follow her: Twitter @selenagomez
Instagram @selenagomez
With a colossal following (21.4 million+ on Twitter and 11 million+ on Instagram!) the singer and actress shares the news on all of her life?s adventures?from days at the recording studio to nights at movie premieres.
Shown here: Selena poses for a seriously cute Girls Night Out snap.
Instagram/selenagomez
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Instagram/msleamichele

Lea Michele

Follow her: Twitter @msleamichele
Instagram @msleamichele
Among updates of her favorite people, places, and things, Michele fills in her 4.4 million+ Twitter followers and over 1.6 million Instagram followers on the little details in her life?including backstage moments of every red carpet event.
Shown here: Lea at the Fox UpFronts in NYC "With the great Zooey D"

Advertisement
2 of 5 Instagram/lucyhale

Lucy Hale

Follow her: Twitter @lucyhale
Instagram @lucyhale
Hale never forgets to show her 3.8 million+ Twitter fans and 4 million+ Instagram followers every side of her life as a singer and actress?from live performances on stage to film scenes on set.
Shown here: Lucy hanging with a "couple a studs @keeoone @ianmharding"
3 of 5 Instagram/nicolerichie

Nicole Richie

Follow her: Twitter @nicolerichie
Instagram @nicolerichie
Richie takes her 4.44 million+ Twitter followers and 2.2 million+ Instagram followers behind the scenes of her new series Candidly Nicole.
Shown here: "Ladies Night @derekblasberg @mrjoezee @zac_posen #StyleAwards"
Advertisement
4 of 5 Instagram/kellyosbourne

Kelly Osbourne

Follow her: Twitter @kellyosbourne
Instagram @kellyosbourne
Known for her signature purple hair, the 'Fashion Police' co-host has over 3.73 million Twitter followers and 1 million+ Instagram followers who have exclusive looks to her fabulous hair appointments.
Shown here: Osbourne keeping up with the Kardashians.
Advertisement
5 of 5 Instagram/selenagomez

Selena Gomez

Follow her: Twitter @selenagomez
Instagram @selenagomez
With a colossal following (21.4 million+ on Twitter and 11 million+ on Instagram!) the singer and actress shares the news on all of her life?s adventures?from days at the recording studio to nights at movie premieres.
Shown here: Selena poses for a seriously cute Girls Night Out snap.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!