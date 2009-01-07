Best of Sundance Style 2008

Jan 07, 2009 @ 5:49 pm
Kristen Stewart's Jeans, Best of Sundance Style, 2009 Sundance Film Festival
Best Jeans: Kristen Stewart
Months before she got glam for the Hollywood premiere of Twilight, Kristen Stewart kept it indie in skinny jeans and ankle boots on the red carpet at Sundance.

GET JEANS LIKE KRISTEN STEWART'S Dark straight leg jeans, DL1961, $158; at dl1961.com.
Sarah Jessica Parker?s Coat, Best of Sundance Style, 2009 Sundance Film Festival
Best Coat: Sarah Jessica Parker
You can never go wrong with a classic black coat like the one Sarah Jessica Parker wore to stay warm at the Park City premiere of Smart People. The length provides plenty of warmth, while the tailored cut keeps the coat from looking bulky.

GET A COAT LIKE SARAH JESSICA PARKER'S Black Crombie coat, Twenty8Twelve, $384; at my-wardrobe.com.
Charlize Theron?s Hair, Best of Sundance Style, 2009 Sundance Film Festival
Best Hair: Charlize Theron
Pulling off the effortless look in frigid temperatures can be tricky, but with an anti-frizz product and a great flat iron, flyaway-free hair like Charlize Theron's is totally attainable.

GET SMOOTH HAIR LIKE CHARLIZE THERON Ionic flat iron, Sedu, $116; at folica.com.
Mischa Barton's Boots, Best of Sundance Style, 2009 Sundance Film Festival
Best Boots: Mischa Barton
In 2008, Mischa Barton braved the flurries in a pair of Ugg Nightfall boots. Once the go-to footwear for California surfers, these lambswool-lined boots are a mainstay for stars in any weather conditions.

GET MISCHA BARTON'S BOOTS Nightfall boots, Ugg Australia, $200; at uggaustralia.com.
Emily Blunt’s Sweater, Best of Sundance Style, 2009 Sundance Film Festival
Best Sweater: Emily Blunt
Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you need to wear a bulky sweater. Case in point: Emily Blunt’s slim-fitting sweater coat, which layers beautifully over a Henley and jeans.

GET A SWEATER LIKE EMILY BLUNT'S Sweater, Heritage Forever 21, $35; at forever21.com.
Mary-Kate Olsen?s Bag, Best of Sundance Style, 2009 Sundance Film Festival
Best Bag: Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen brightened up her dark ensemble with rose-colored glasses and a sunny Dior bag when she hit Park City to promote The Wackness.

GET A YELLOW BAG LIKE MARY-KATE OLSEN'S Yellow hobo bag, Angie & Lola, $40; at target.com.
Maria Bello's Hat, Best of Sundance Style, 2009 Sundance Film Festival
Best Hat: Maria Bello
Hats are always in fashion at this winter film fest. Maria Bello's black knit topper was a modern twist on the traditional beret.

GET A HAT LIKE MARIA BELLO'S Black Calyptic beret, Urban Outfitters, $28; at urbanoutfitters.com.
Best Sunglasses: Audrina Patridge
Best Sunglasses: Audrina Patridge
Cool shades are the quintessential Hollywood accessory, so it's no surprise that The Hills starlet hit the snowy streets of Park City in a fab pair from Tom Ford.

GET AUDRINA PATRIDGE'S GLASSES Whitney sunglasses, Tom Ford, $360; at madisonla.com.
