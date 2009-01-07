Best of Sundance Style 2008

2 of 8 George Pimentel/WireImage

Best Coat: Sarah Jessica Parker

You can never go wrong with a classic black coat like the one Sarah Jessica Parker wore to stay warm at the Park City premiere of Smart People. The length provides plenty of warmth, while the tailored cut keeps the coat from looking bulky.



GET A COAT LIKE SARAH JESSICA PARKER'S Black Crombie coat, Twenty8Twelve, $384; at my-wardrobe.com.